East Hollywood -- Unionized nurses at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center began a 24-hour strike today amid labor contract talks.
The nurses' union claimed staffing shortages and lapses in care, but hospital officials called the move an attempt to disrupt services as a bargaining tactic.
"We look forward to continued discussions at the bargaining table because it is the best way to resolve differences and reach a mutually beneficial agreement," Kaiser Permanente said in a statement
The California Nurses Association/National Nurses United, the union that represents the nurses at Kaiser, say the strike is to address concerns about patient care and safe staffing, areas they claim have suffered during the pandemic.
"In the last four months, we have seen 50 nurses leave our hospital due to the poor working conditions that put patient care in jeopardy," Tinny Abogado, a registered nurse with 26 years experience, 20 of those years at Los Angeles Medical Center, said in a statement. "I have spent two decades at this hospital caring for this community. It pains me to see experienced nurses leave our hospital.
Kaiser Permanente said it will continue to provide uninterrupted delivery and access to health care during the one-day strike with temporary nurses and by shifting management staff into support position.
"We don't expect this event to impact already scheduled procedures and services," according to a released statement.
