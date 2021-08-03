East Hollywood - The L.A. City College’s swap meet - which came close to shutting down after more than 20 years - will continue after all, without interruption.
This past weekend was supposed to be the last for the sprawling marketplace. But a new management company stepped in at the last minute, replacing management that terminated its service, according to Robert Schwartz, executive director of the Los Angeles City College Foundation, which oversees the swap meet.
The new company is simply called LACC Swap.
"This thing just dropped into my lap a couple of days ago," said LACC Swap's owner Phillip D. - an events planner who said he prefers to keep the swap meet separate from the other businesses he runs under his full name. "I didn’t want to see the swap meet go."
The old management company, Newport Diversified, ended its agreement with LACC at the end of last month, after having operated the swap meet along since the weekend event began continuous operation in 1998. The swap meet occurs every Saturday and Sunday in a large parking lot along Vermont Avenue, across the street from the Braille Institute.
The meet suspended operations during the pandemic, however. Since returning, it has seen a 75% to 80% drop in revenue compared with pre-pandemic profits, according to Newport Diversified. Newport and LACC Foundation officials had blamed a drastic uptick in vendors who have accumulated within 500 feet of the swap meet.
Although a city ordinance restricts outside vendors from that area, that rule has not been enforced by the city's Bureau of Street Services, Schwartz said.
For LACC Swap, that problem remains, Phillip D. said.
"Everybody points the finger at somebody else," he said, while declaring respect for all the agencies involved. "Street Services can only write citations. LAPD can only write citations."
Members of LACC Swap were at the event last week - the last event under the old management - visiting vendors around the exterior and telling them the rules and the possible consequences if they don't comply, he said.
Outside vendors have to option of either participating with the swap meet inside the gate, move their vending businesses at least 500 feet away from the swap meet lot, or be banned from the swap meet for life.
"None of them were combative," Phillip D. said. "We'll reach out to them this weekend - as their last chance."
Phillip also said he plans to reach out to City Council offices for discretionary funds to deal with the outside vendors. He said it was a beautification project - but also a safety issue, since some sections of the sidewalk are now difficult to pass through because of the press of tables and customers.
As for the inside vendors, for the rest of August, vendors are only being charged $50 per booth, Phillip said. Usually the spots are rented out through competitive bidding, which can raise the price to hundreds of dollars. Phillip said he might start the competitive bidding again later, with just some of the booths.
There will also be no admission charge for customers over the next two or three weeks, Phillip said. It usually costs a dollar to walk into the swap meet.
The city’s Bureau of Street Services has not responded to questions from The Eastsider. A spokesman for City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell said the District 13 office is monitoring the situation closely.
