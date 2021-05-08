East Hollywood - A man standing on the roadway was fatally struck and killed this morning by a hit-and-run driver, according to early police reports.
The collision occurred near Melrose Avenue and Edgemont Street at about 5:30 am, said Lt. Gustavo Barrientos with the LAPD Central Traffic Division.
The victim, described as a male in his 30s, was standing on the street near the sidewalk when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan traveling eastbound on Melrose, Barrientos said.
The vehicle, which most likely sustained major front-end damage, did not stop, according to police reports. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was available at this time.
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision Near Los Angeles City College @CitizenAppMelrose Ave & N Edgemont St 5:34:07 AM PDT
