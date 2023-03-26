East Hollywood - Authorities are piecing together clues after a motorist was found shot dead with a handgun on his lap Saturday night after a high-speed freeway chase that ended with a crash on Melrose Avenue.
Roberto Iglesias III was a 20-year-old resident of South Gate, according to the coroner's office. An autopsy was pending.
Officers on a routine patrol driving northbound on the 101 Freeway just south of Cesar Chavez Avenue saw a black Infiniti speed pass them about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, triggering a pursuit, the CHP reported.
The suspect's vehicle continued speeding northbound and exited on Melrose.
"The pursuit traversed several city streets and our officers briefly lost sight of the Infiniti," the CHP said. "At approximately 3:32 a.m., they discovered the Infiniti had collided with several parked vehicles on Melrose Avenue, west of Commonwealth Avenue."
A passenger from the car was seen fleeing the location on foot as officers were approaching the crash. He was later apprehended. The officers then came upon the motorist, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and had a gun on his lap, officials said.
Passenger Angel Anthony Aguiniga, 20, of Lynwood, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.
The CHP urged anyone with information about the chase or the shooting to call them at 323-644-9550. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.
189 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.