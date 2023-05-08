Map of 101 freeway near Melrose Avenue

One person was killed this morning in a fiery three-car crash on the 101 Freeway in the East Hollywood area involving a wrong-way motorist.

CHP Officer Roberto Gomez told reporters at the scene that a red Toyota Prius was northbound in the southbound lanes when it sideswiped a southbound Honda car. The Toyota then collided with a southbound pickup truck, and both vehicles were engulfed in flames, Gomez said.

