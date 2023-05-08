Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
One person was killed this morning in a fiery three-car crash on the 101 Freeway in the East Hollywood area involving a wrong-way motorist.
CHP Officer Roberto Gomez told reporters at the scene that a red Toyota Prius was northbound in the southbound lanes when it sideswiped a southbound Honda car. The Toyota then collided with a southbound pickup truck, and both vehicles were engulfed in flames, Gomez said.
A person believed to have been the driver of the Toyota died at the scene. Information on the person's identity was not immediately available.
CBS2 said the driver of the Prius entered the freeway on Alvarado Street in Echo Park and then drove a few miles in the wrong direction before striking two other vehicles.
One patient was trapped inside a vehicle when firefighters arrived, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. The person was freed by firefighters and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Two patients suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined transport to a hospital, Stewart said.
The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down all southbound lanes of the Hollywood Freeway at Melrose Avenue, with traffic diverted off the roadway at Santa Monica Boulevard. All lanes reopened about 8:30 a.m., the CHP reported.
Updated @ 9:49 am
