East Hollywood - Police are asking the public to help identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian this weekend.
The victim was standing next to parked cars on Melrose Avenue near Edgemont Street on Saturday, May 8 at about 5:30 am when he was hit by a car, according to the LAPD Central Traffic Division.
The pedestrian, identified as 32-year-old Si Park, was thrown into a parked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect's vehicle, which was a black, 2- or 4-door sedan with tinted windows, continued eastbound on Melrose before turning south on Vermont Avenue, according to the LAPD.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective C. DeHesa, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713 or e-mail him at 31161@lapd.online. A $50,000 reward is available in the case.
Late last month a 78-year-old pedestrian was severely injured by a hit-and-run driver several blocks away near Vermont and Fountain avenues.
