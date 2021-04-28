Rampart Village - The first "Safe Sleep Village" funded by the city of Los Angeles for the homeless has been established here in a parking lot.
The site -- located in a parking lot at Madison Avenue between Beverly Boulevard and Oakwood Avenue -- can fit up to 72 tents for up to 120 people and opened last Thursday, Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's office said. Meals, showers, bathrooms, and counseling services will be available on the lot, which is across the street from the offices of People Assisting The Homeless.
The site, which is operated by Urban Alchemy, drew criticism from homeless advocacy organizations on social media, including Street Watch L.A., which tweeted that "this is absurd. Mitch O'Farrell could give everyone at this site a (market) rate apartment with these funds ... instead of a concrete square to pitch a tent on."
According to Anna Scott at KCRW, the program costs about $2,600 per month per person.
People who reside at the site are given 24/7 management and security, including an on-site case manager.
The program is part of a pilot that may be expanded further within the city.
It seems not everyone wants to be part of the city's encampment. On a recent visit a homeless person had set up a tent on the sidewalk next to the Safe Sleep Village.
