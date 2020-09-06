East Hollywood -- Firefighters knocked down a fire this morning inside a vacant home, which was also the site of a previous blaze.
Firefighters dispatched at 9:11 a.m. to 928 N. Kingsley Drive had the fire out at 9:29 a.m., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
"As companies were deploying hose to the rear of the structure to initiate a transitional attack, the roof collapsed," Prange said.
No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.