East Hollywood -- Firefighters knocked down a fire this morning inside a vacant home, which was also the site of a previous blaze.

Firefighters dispatched at 9:11 a.m. to 928 N. Kingsley Drive had the fire out at 9:29 a.m., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"As companies were deploying hose to the rear of the structure to initiate a transitional attack, the roof collapsed," Prange said.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.