In the beginning, there was Bestia – situated in the Warehouse District of Downtown LA – Chef Ori Menashe and his wife Genevieve Gergis’s take on Los Angeles Italian cooking. It drew crowds to East 7th Place, a street few of its hungry horde had ever seen before. Then came Bavel, Menashe and Gergis’s reconsideration of Middle Eastern cooking, on Mateo Street in the burgeoning Arts District, a terminal taste of culinary trendiness for those who want to dress down while chewing Wagyu oxtail tagine and slow roasted lamb neck shawarma.
And most recently, the couple have created Saffy’s on Fountain – a further evolution of Middle Eastern cooking, this time with grilled lobster skewers (with green harissa) and turmeric mussels (with coconut cream). This is cooking that could only exist in the madly eclectic world of LA Dining – in a large open-air space just a flatbread’s toss away from the Scientology Center.
A space that, curiously, serves coffee and pastry in a small space during the day – and expands into the adjacent rooms and front patio for dinner. Giving Saffy’s a bit of a creatively split personality makes it a darned good place to pause from the travails of East Hollywood traffic.
But come the evening, in the style of Bestia and Bavel, there’s a sense of being in the Trendoid Destination of the Moment (Fountain Avenue Edition). As is true at most of our trendoids, reservations vanish the instant they go live on OpenTable. But there’s a lot of walk-in in the spacious bar room, along with Strawberry Limeade made with tequila and a Paloma Spritz with mezcal. (All three restaurants really like their agave-based alcohol – so tasty, but worthy of prayer for salvation the next morning!).
I can’t remember the last time I ate at a restaurant without covering the table with dishes to be shared. In this case, those dishes- smallish and largish – lean towards the familiar made exotic with a twist and a turn of prep. A wonderful Peruvian scallop crudo with chili oil and sea salt – such a pure flavor, north by northwest. Our old friend hummus comes two ways – one with smoked paprika and pine nuts, the other with fava beans and a soft-cooked egg…in both cases on housemade challah.
There are carrots roasted with harissa jam and a Meyer lemon labneh. I like the sour yogurtness of labneh; the lemon painted it with a new palette of flavors. The shishito peppers (and yes, they’re a Japanese icon) come topped with burnt challah breadcrumbs; I could eat a bowlful of the breadcrumbs all by their lonesome. Shawarma is a mix of lamb and beef, wood-fired, of course. There are skewers of Iberico pork, lamb kebab (two ways), chicken shashlik and beef shashlik. Grilled duck leg comes over dirty rice, a soul food standard.
This is Los Angeles, where boundaries are so…early 21st century. I mean, for dessert, there’s a strawberry shortcake with vanilla whipped cream. There’s soft-serve ice cream, too. Like nearby Pijja Palace, Saffy’s is a trip down the culinary rabbit hole. Them rabbits sure do eat good.
