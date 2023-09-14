Be a champion for community news and stories. Support journalism that hits home.

Saffy's Scallops 1200

Peruvian scallops

In the beginning, there was Bestia – situated in the Warehouse District of Downtown LA – Chef Ori Menashe and his wife Genevieve Gergis’s take on Los Angeles Italian cooking. It drew crowds to East 7th Place, a street few of its hungry horde had ever seen before. Then came Bavel, Menashe and Gergis’s reconsideration of Middle Eastern cooking, on Mateo Street in the burgeoning Arts District, a terminal taste of culinary trendiness for those who want to dress down while chewing Wagyu oxtail tagine and slow roasted lamb neck shawarma. 

And most recently, the couple have created Saffy’s on Fountain – a further evolution of Middle Eastern cooking, this time with grilled lobster skewers (with green harissa) and turmeric mussels (with coconut cream). This is cooking that could only exist in the madly eclectic world of LA Dining – in a large open-air space just a flatbread’s toss away from the Scientology Center.

Saffy Collage 1200

Clockwise from top: Shishito peppers, hummus with soft egg and challah.
Saffy Mussels 1200
Turmeric mussels

218 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

218 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments