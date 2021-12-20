East Hollywood street party dancers

East Hollywood - Musicians and Chinelos costumed dancers crowded into a sidewalk along Santa Monica Boulevard Saturday, celebrating the 10,000th free meal given out by the East Hollywood Community Cookout.

The cookouts began in August 2020, few months into the pandemic, when organizer Heleo Leyva set up a barbecue and began handing out free lunches near this same spot.

The cookout, by the Santa Monica Grocery Store in the 4600 block of Santa Monic Boulevard, has since started appearing in other parts of the city, and state.

East Hollywood street party band and dancers
East Hollywood street party food
East Hollywood street party costume
East Hollywood street party table
East Hollywood street party band

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments