East Hollywood - Musicians and Chinelos costumed dancers crowded into a sidewalk along Santa Monica Boulevard Saturday, celebrating the 10,000th free meal given out by the East Hollywood Community Cookout.
The cookouts began in August 2020, few months into the pandemic, when organizer Heleo Leyva set up a barbecue and began handing out free lunches near this same spot.
The cookout, by the Santa Monica Grocery Store in the 4600 block of Santa Monic Boulevard, has since started appearing in other parts of the city, and state.
