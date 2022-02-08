A magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck this morning on the border of East Hollywood and Silver Lake, according to preliminary data.
The jolt, which was felt across Silver Lake, Echo Park and beyond, was reported shortly after 7:30 am, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
2.7 #earthquake in the East #Hollywood #SilverLake neighborhood a few mins ago. Couple of faults running thru there. Pre-Quarternary faults mostly (very old faults). pic.twitter.com/3rN70V5Bnm— Robert (@Rob_on_sisukas) February 8, 2022
I felt one solid wiggle in Echo Park.— brendon bouzard (@brendonbouzard) February 8, 2022
Couldn’t tell if it was an earthquake or a big truck going by on Los Feliz Blvd shaking my building.— Danny Rettig (@dannyrettig) February 8, 2022
