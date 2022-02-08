east hollywood quake

Google Maps
Sign up for big and breaking news alerts from your neighborhood

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck this morning on the border of East Hollywood and Silver Lake, according to preliminary data.

The jolt, which was felt across Silver Lake, Echo Park and beyond, was reported shortly after 7:30 am, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments