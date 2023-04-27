Exterior of Vermont/Santa Monica subway station

East Hollywood -- A man who was escorted off a Metro Red Line train for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia was arrested this afternoon after he allegedly became combative and bit off a portion of an LAPD sergeant's finger.

According to the LAPD, officers were on routine patrol on the Red Line train around 10:15 a.m. when they spotted the male suspect in possession of drug paraphernalia. Police approached the suspect and escorted him off the train at the Vermont/Santa Monica Station.

