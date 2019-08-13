East Hollywood -- Authorities this morning surrounded an apartment building where a man wanted in a domestic violence incident in East Los Angeles was believed barricaded.
The incident began about 2:15 a.m., when deputies went to a residence in the East Los Angeles after a woman reported that she was the victim of domestic violence, according to the sheriff's department.
When deputies arrived, they saw a man matching the description of the suspect driving away, and they began chasing him. The chase led to an apartment building in the 4300 block of Lockwood Avenue, where the suspect was believed to be hiding.
Deputies and Los Angeles police officers went to the scene, and a perimeter was established. The standoff was continuing after 8:30 a.m., the sheriff's department reported.
Several apartment nearby apartment buildings have been evacuated, reports CBS2.
#BREAKING: Standoff prompts evacuation of several apartments near Lockwood and Virgil Avenue in East Hollywood. https://t.co/GLwVx6IbjH pic.twitter.com/uGLFiNbsBu— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 13, 2019
