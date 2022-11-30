East Hollywood -- Sheriff's detectives asked the public today for information leading to the arrest of the man who fatally stabbed a homeless Army veteran inside a Los Angeles City College parking structure.
Upon arrival, deputies found Delbert Ray Collett, 64, on the ground suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called, but he died at the scene, the sheriff's department reported.
Detectives also used the news conference at the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau headquarters in Monterey Park to seek information to locate Collett's next of kin.
Collett previously lived in Alaska, Oklahoma and Montana, detectives said. He attended classes at LACC in 2014.
The assailant was described as Black, 25-30 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts, black jacket and blue shoes.
The attack prompted a lockdown of LACC campus as authorities searched for the suspect.
Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
