Eastside 911 fire placeholder

East Hollywood -- Fire tore through a vacant home Tuesday evening and burned for about half an hour before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Crews responded to the 1000 block of North Heliotrope Drive, near LA City College, at 10:33 p.m. and discovered the single-family home fully engulfed in fire, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 36 firefighters battled the fire in the 1,731-square-foot structure and a knockdown was called at 10:59 p.m., Prange said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

A Note From The Publisher

Community News Matters: Support The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser

Thank you to all the readers who helped us get through the past six months by donating and becoming Eastsider sponsors. Your generosity, along with a grant from Facebook, allowed us to continue bringing you breaking news, features and extensive coronavirus coverage. 

But we still need your help. To continue producing this website, we will need to rely much more heavily than in the past on support from readers like you. For that reason, The Eastsider has launched a fall fundraiser.

Please consider giving so that we can keep the Eastsider appearing on your phone, laptop and desktop computer. We’re determined to keep you informed and connected to your community.

Please make your contribution by filling out the form below or click or tap here.

Sincerely, 

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

  • The Eastsider

Tags

Load comments