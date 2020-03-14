East Hollywood -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles said today that a child in its care who was previously reported as a COVID-19 patient does not in fact have the virus.
A statement issued by the hospital said it is believed that initial test results conducted in Ventura County were incorrect.
"On March 13 and 14, Children's Hospital Los Angeles performed two additional tests on a patient in its care who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 while being treated at a medical facility in Ventura County," CHLA officials said. "The results from both CHLA tests came back negative. Ventura County Public Health performed a second test using the original sample and the results came back negative as well. CHLA believes the first Ventura County result was a false positive."
The child is currently still in isolation and being treated for an unrelated underlying condition, the hospital said.
The hospital has areas designated for treatment of COVID-19, including negative pressure rooms where air can only flow in, not out. That keeps airborne viruses confined to that room.
This is terrible news. While the name should not be revealed, we all should know what school the child attended, please.
