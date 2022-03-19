East Hollywood - Three Virgil Village residents are attempting a daunting accomplishment - making money from journalism, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Samanta Helou Hernandez, Jimmy Recinos, and Ali Rachel Pearl are starting a Substack newsletter called "Making a Neighborhood," after having long written about gentrification through blogs, podcasts, Zoom sessions, Instagram posts, videos, community forums, and magazines.

They’re now charging $5 a month for at least four original pieces a week.

