East Hollywood - Three Virgil Village residents are attempting a daunting accomplishment - making money from journalism, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Samanta Helou Hernandez, Jimmy Recinos, and Ali Rachel Pearl are starting a Substack newsletter called "Making a Neighborhood," after having long written about gentrification through blogs, podcasts, Zoom sessions, Instagram posts, videos, community forums, and magazines.
They’re now charging $5 a month for at least four original pieces a week.
