Lyman construction

TOC apartment project under construction at Lyman Place and Santa Monica Boulevard - rising two floors above the historic Cahuenga Branch Library, on the left.

East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?

Because it’s near a Metro subway station at Vermont and Santa Monica and the intersection of major bus routes.

TOC MAP

A map showing where TOC developments are permitted. The darker the spot, the larger the development.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments