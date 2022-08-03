East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?
Because it’s near a Metro subway station at Vermont and Santa Monica and the intersection of major bus routes.
This is a Transit Oriented Community project, or TOC. Thus, it can be taller, denser, and have fewer parking spots and open space than normal.
Thousands of apartments have been built this way across the city. And more are on the way.
For developers to build bigger, TOC projects must be within half a mile of a train station or two bus intersections. Affordable housing must be included. Generally, the closer a project is to a transit hub, the bigger it is.
“As we fight to add more affordable housing,” said the text of Measure JJJ, which created the TOC designation in 2016, “new units must also be located in strategic locations such as areas near major transit stops in order to provide our workers, seniors and students with affordable and convenient travel on a daily basis.”
This Planning Department map shows where these projects can be built. This includes portions of such neighborhoods as Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, Echo Park, El Sereno, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
In East Hollywood, at least 664 TOC units are planned or under construction near the Santa Monica-Vermont Metro station,. That includes 177 units at the former Union Swap Meet site and 187 affordable housing units on top of the station itself.
The City groups TOC sites into tiers, ranging from one to four. The closer to a transportation hub - and the bigger that hub is - the higher the tier. The higher the tier, the bigger the project.
Those tiers determine how many extra apartments can be added, how many must be affordable and, of course, how much more density and height will be gained:
Tier 1 or 2: One extra floor
Tier 3: Two extra floors
Tier 4: Three extra floors
Many affordable housing advocates and elected officials support TOC.
“The City is in a severe housing crisis so I support strategies that will produce new units serving a range of income groups,” said City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, whose district stretches from Highland Park to MacArthur Park.
But it’s not without controversy.
“Developers generally are including the minimum required [affordable] units and not a single unit more,” said Amy Gustincic, with the Los Feliz Improvement Association
Others note that TOC focuses on relatively few neighborhoods that are already dense instead of those with single-family zoning.
“As a result,” Cedillo said, “neighborhoods, such as MacArthur Park and Koreatown, absorb most of the density."
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
