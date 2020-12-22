East Los Angeles - Authorities today identified a man who was killed in a shooting in East Los Angeles that left another man wounded.

David Castillo, 22, of Los Angeles died at the scene about 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Via Corona Avenue, according to the coroner's office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Another victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, according to Deputy Trina Schrader. Details on his condition were not immediately available.

Deputies have not made any arrests in the shooting, Schrader said. No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.