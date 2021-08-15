East Los Angeles -- A 10-year-old boy was fatally injured early this morning and three other people suffered major injuries when a speeding vehicle crashed into a concrete sound wall on the 5 Freeway.
The 29-year-old woman driving the car was arrested in connection with the crash, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash was reported at 2:20 a.m. on the northbound freeway near Indiana Street, where excessive speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors in the crash, according to a CHP statement.
A gray 2004 Honda Accord was speeding northbound when the driver failed to negotiate the curved road and struck the wall, the CHP said.
The driver and two passengers, a 20-year-old man and a 7-year-old boy, suffered major injuries. Paramedics rushed the adults to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center.
The children were taken to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where the 10-year-old boy died and the 7-year-old was being treated for major injuries, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
A Sigalert issued at 4:09 a.m. for the northbound freeway at Indiana Street was canceled at 4:53 a.m., the CHP reported.
The CHP's East Los Angeles office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 323-980-4600.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.