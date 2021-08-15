East Los Angeles -- A 10-year-old boy was fatally injured early this morning and three other people suffered major injuries when a speeding vehicle crashed into a concrete sound wall on the 5 Freeway.

The 29-year-old woman driving the car was arrested in connection with the crash, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported at 2:20 a.m. on the northbound freeway near Indiana Street, where excessive speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors in the crash, according to a CHP statement.

A gray 2004 Honda Accord was speeding northbound when the driver failed to negotiate the curved road and struck the wall, the CHP said.

The driver and two passengers, a 20-year-old man and a 7-year-old boy, suffered major injuries. Paramedics rushed the adults to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center.

The children were taken to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where the 10-year-old boy died and the 7-year-old was being treated for major injuries, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

A Sigalert issued at 4:09 a.m. for the northbound freeway at Indiana Street was canceled at 4:53 a.m., the CHP reported.

The CHP's East Los Angeles office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 323-980-4600.