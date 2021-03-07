East Los Angeles - Authorities today circulated a photo of a 15-year-old boy who went missing this weekend.

Giovanni Cordova was last seen about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Cordova was described as a 5-feet-8-inch tall Latino male weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, black jeans and a gray backpack.

The sheriff's Mission Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Cordova's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.