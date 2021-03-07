East Los Angeles - Authorities today circulated a photo of a 15-year-old boy who went missing this weekend.
Giovanni Cordova was last seen about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Cordova was described as a 5-feet-8-inch tall Latino male weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, black jeans and a gray backpack.
The sheriff's Mission Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Cordova's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.