East Los Angeles - A massive overhaul is underway at Belvedere Middle School, with some nearly century-old buildings being replaced as the students continue attending classes nearby.

Several structures - from the Main Administrative Building to the Shop Building - will be demolished, modernized or replaced, under a projected budget of $172 million, according to Elvia Perez Cano with the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The project, which will leave the campus with fewer classrooms, is expected to be be completed in the third quarter of 2024, Cano said.

About 800 students are currently enrolled at the middle school as well as two magnet schools that operate on the 12-acre property on Record Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue

“The site is secured to separate students from construction activities,” Cano said, “and any necessary temporary facilities are and will be provided.”

New structures in the works include classroom and administrative buildings, athletic facilities, a music room, and a library. While the auditorium portion of the Main Administration Building will remain and be modernized, the administrative and classroom wing will be demolished, Cano said.

The school was established in 1924 but many of the buildings were added on over the decades, according to a historical survey of the 12-acre property.