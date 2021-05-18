Belvedere Middle School rendering

A rendering of Belvedere Middle School upon completion.

East Los Angeles - A massive overhaul is underway at Belvedere Middle School, with some nearly century-old buildings being replaced as the students continue attending classes nearby.

Several structures - from the Main Administrative Building to the Shop Building - will be demolished, modernized or replaced, under a projected budget of $172 million, according to Elvia Perez Cano with the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The project, which will leave the campus with fewer classrooms, is expected to be be completed in the third quarter of 2024, Cano said.

About 800 students are currently enrolled at the middle school as well as two magnet schools that operate on the 12-acre property on Record Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue 

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

“The site is secured to separate students from construction activities,” Cano said, “and any necessary temporary facilities are and will be provided.”

New structures in the works include classroom and administrative buildings, athletic facilities, a music room, and a library. While the auditorium portion of the Main Administration Building will remain and be modernized, the administrative and classroom wing will be demolished, Cano said.

The school was established in 1924 but many of the buildings were added on over the decades, according to a historical survey of the 12-acre property. 

Belvedere Middle School Administration Building

The Administration Building would be one of several that will be demolished at Belvedere Middle School in East Los Angeles.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments