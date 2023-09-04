Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
East Hollywood -- Health care workers marched and rallied today in conjunction with Labor Day to draw attention to what organizers say are long patient wait times, missed diagnosis, neglect and chronic understaffing in patient care.
The Los Angeles Police Department said the demonstration was peaceful, but 25 people were arrested for failing to disperse after an unlawful assembly was declared at 11:20 a.m.
The rally began Monday morning at Los Feliz Elementary School at 1740 N. New Hampshire Ave., with union members then marching about a half-mile to Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center at 4867 W. Sunset Blvd. for a "civil disobedience action," Renée Saldaña, press secretary for SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, told City News Service.
Police said this morning that Sunset Boulevard would be closed from Vermont to Edgemont Street for "several hours," but police said shortly after noon that the main thoroughfare would be open to traffic shortly.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"Thank you to the brave to the @SEIU_UHW workers who are putting their bodies on the line in the call to overcome greed and improve healthcare for millions of Californians," the union posted on social media, accompanied by photos of members sitting in the street.
Hot Labor Summer is NOT over until we say it is! ✊🏽✊🏻✊🏿✊🏼✊🏾We’re sticking it to the man(agement) by joining @seiu_uhw & countless other Union siblings in the streets in the fight against management's greed! #UnionsForAllpic.twitter.com/hVV50bLpEe
The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions is negotiating a new contract with the health care organization to replace the one that will expire Sept. 30.
Kaiser Permanente issued a lengthy statement Friday on the negotiations, which included saying it had hired 29,000 new employees in 2022 and are on pace to exceed that substantially this year."
"We believe this is because talented people recognize the value of our current wage and benefit offerings and want to work at Kaiser Permanente," the statement said. "About 96% of candidates for coalition-represented positions accept our employment offers -- significantly above the industry average."
220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
First, I must say, I was shocked that the city gave a permit for street closures that prevented anyone rushing to the Kaiser ER to be able to get there — there was no way to get there that anyone could have known about. (Yes, after pushed in all the wrong directions unable to get Kaiser for about 15 minutes, I did end up going down Edgemont and saw a small sign for “ER this way” just north of Sunset — an alley that any other day is gated and locked off, you cannot get to the ER that way. No one needing the ER could have any clue they could go that way. You would normally have to go from either Sunset or Vermont, both of which were closed, Sunset and Hollywood were closed all the way back to the five-way intersection where Vons is!) Urgent Care, where I was going, was caught up in that same closure, and so would be Children’s hospital.
The city should NEVER give a permit for any street closure that will interfere with access to ER especially, but also urgent care. People can die in the minutes, or 10 or more minutes, of delay getting to the ER! (I was delayed at least 15 minutes, with no idea the entire time what route to try, there were no signs, just every street in the region was closed off! And I was there before any march or mass or people.) If the union cares so much about patient care, it should have enough sense not to demand closure of those streets! They should never do that again, there are a lot of streets they can close instead. I certainly hope no one did die, or suffer unnecessarily, because of those closures.
That aside, the union has just started voting to give the union permission to call a strike at any time after Oct. 1. It involves all Kaiser locations across the country, not just SoCal. The union is demanding a cross-location equal minimum wage, no matter the market conditions in other parts of the country; Kaiser is arguing that different areas have different costs of living. The union wants that minimum wage to be $25 an hour. Kaiser says it generally gives wages that are 10% above the local market.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.