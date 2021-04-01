Huntington Park quake map

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was felt across East Los Angeles this morning, but no damage was reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the temblor hit around 5:52 a.m. about seven-tenths of a mile northeast of Huntington Park, and at a depth of about eight miles.

The quake was located about 1.5 miles NNE of Walnut Park; 1.7 miles west of Maywood; and 1.8 miles WNW of Bell.

A dispatcher at the Huntington Park Police said, "We felt it, but it was not that strong," and added that the department had received no calls reporting any damage.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments