A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was felt across East Los Angeles this morning, but no damage was reported.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the temblor hit around 5:52 a.m. about seven-tenths of a mile northeast of Huntington Park, and at a depth of about eight miles.
The quake was located about 1.5 miles NNE of Walnut Park; 1.7 miles west of Maywood; and 1.8 miles WNW of Bell.
A dispatcher at the Huntington Park Police said, "We felt it, but it was not that strong," and added that the department had received no calls reporting any damage.
Felt that earthquake in #EastLA Quick one #NBCLA #Telemundo52— Erick Mendoza (@e_a_mendoza) April 1, 2021
Literally just woke up on April Fools’ Day and felt the earth laugh! 3.2 #eastLA #earthquake— ✷consolation noodles (@CassieCrayola) April 1, 2021
