East Los Angeles - A 67-year-old man has gone missing in East Los Angeles, and authorities were seeking public help to find him today.
Miguel Cortez Medina was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Lopez Avenue, near the Long Beach (710) Freeway, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Medina was wearing black shorts, a white shirt and sandals. He is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-1 inch tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray balding hair, Ortiz said.
Authorities circulated a photo of Medina and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Miguel Cortez Medina.https://t.co/WOq4Dq3fYJ pic.twitter.com/R7FY1qvDx2— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 5, 2020
