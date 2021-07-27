East Los Angeles - The L.A. County Board of Supervisors today approved a reward of $80,000 in connection with three East L.A. homicides -- including the murder of a homeless mother -- committed over a period of more than four years.

Supervisor Hilda Solis recommended the reward for information for the three killings. "While the county continues to make investments in community prevention strategies to address community trauma and violence, we are also counting on residents to help us bring accountability to the perpetrators of these heinous crimes," she said.

The rewards are being offered in these cases:

• 33-year-old Jesus Avalos was found shot to death in his black SUV at about 3:20 a.m. Feb. 11, 2014, at 4833 Telegraph Road by sheriff's deputies responding to a report of shots fired.

• 38-year-old Eduardo Robles was gunned down after getting into a fight with two men in the driveway of an apartment complex at around 7:30 p.m. on July 6, 2015, at 4350 Eagle St. The two men originally drove off in a light-colored compact car, but the driver then circled back and one of the men got out and fired on Robles, who died at the scene.

• Amanda Nicole Lopez, a 27-year-old mother to a then-4-year-old son, was shot while asleep in a tent at around 2:30 a.m. April 22, 2018, near the East L.A. Civic Center at 220 South Fetterly Ave. A sheriff's lieutenant said investigators believed the attack was aimed at Lopez.

"We don't believe it was random," Lt. Rodney Moore told the L.A. Times in 2018. "We believe she was targeted."

Anyone with additional information was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).