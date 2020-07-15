Welcome to East LA Weekly

In this issue we look at a string of deputy-involved shootings. We have the latest on a lawsuit involving the "Banditos" clique of deputies. And a true taco star is moving to East LA.

Antonio Mejías-Rentas, Editor | East LA Weekly

Antonio Mejías-Rentas, Editor | East LA Weekly

Supervisors push for transparency on deputy-involved shootings

L.A. County Supervisors are pushing for Sheriff Alex Villanueva to be more transparent about deputy-involved shootings.

The supervisors approved a motion earlier this month ordering Villanueva to release evidence from fatal deputy shootings as quickly as possible. By our count, nine people have been killed by deputies in East Los Angeles over the past four years.

“L.A. County has been facing an epidemic for years: systemic violence, brutality, and racism at the hands of law enforcement agencies,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents East Los Angeles. “We have seen too many loved ones from our communities of color killed by law enforcement and have witnessed these very same agencies subsequently conduct their own investigations into these matters."

The motion came days before an autopsy revealed that 18-year-old Andres Guardado was shot by deputies five times in the back last month in Gardena. Solis asked the sheriff’s department to provide the Office of the Inspector General immediate access to all records of fatal incidents and give written justification when video evidence is not released or autopsy results are placed on a security hold.

Nine killed in the last four years

According to our review of published news reports and Sheriff’s records, there have been eight fatal deputy-involved shootings in East Los Angeles since 2016, resulting in the deaths of nine men. All of the people killed in these incidents have been Latino males between the ages of 18 and 42:

In her statement, Solís addressed the cases of Anthony Vargas, a 21-year old man shot in the back 11 times at the Nueva Maravilla housing complex in 2018, and Paul Rea, an 18-year-old shot during a traffic stop near Gerhart and Beverly in 2019.

In both cases, the deputies involved were cleared by the Sheriff. Vargas' family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county.

The families of both men testified last year before the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission, saying they had been harassed and intimidated by Sheriff’s deputies.

“I have also heard that Paul Rea’s family and Anthony Vargas’ family were denied access to video of their respective cases of deputy-involved shootings, despite both pursuing legal avenues,” Solis said.

“It is disconcerting that the Sheriff is not complying with laws that dictate transparency whenever there is a use of force incident,” she said.

Father sues in latest East LA case

The most recent deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles, which occurred in December, was the killing of 25-year-old Jorge Serrano. That case has brought to light the controversy involving the “Banditos” clique at the East Los Angeles sheriff’s station (more on that below).

Serrano's father has filed wrongful death suit in the wake of his son's death.

The large number of East LA deputy-involved shootings was highlighted in a Los Angeles Times story last week about a group of Eastside mothers that have been coming together to mourn sons killed by law enforcement officers. Those mothers "have found solace and a sense of collective voice in one another,” the story says.

East LA Scene

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATES

Number of East LA cases zoom past 3,300

On Tuesday, L.A. County health officials confirmed that COVID-19 cases in East L.A. exceeded the 3,300 mark. That same day, the county saw a record high number of new cases.

The numbers for East LA:

102 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

were reported on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, a total of 3,327 cases have been reported in the community.

have been reported in the community. Total number of deaths is now 66.

Calvary reopens for funerals, visitations

One of the county’s oldest and most famed cemeteries has reopened its gates to visitors, following an extended closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Calvary Cemetery -- the sprawling, 136-acre burial lot at Whittier Boulevard and Downey Road just west of the 710 Freeway -- reopened this month, along with 10 other Catholic cemeteries operated by the Los Angeles Archdiocese. New restrictions and safety measures are detailed here.

Dedicated in 1896, Calvary was built in East Los Angeles to succeed “Old Calvary,” the original cemetery in what is now Chinatown. All Souls chapel, dedicated in 1902 on what is popularly known as Dia de los Muertos, was once among the top-four most visited places of worship in Southern California.

Notables buried at Calvary include Hollywood heartthrob Ramón Novarro, jazz musician “Jelly Roll” Morton, film comedian Lou Costello and several members of the Barrymore acting dynasty.

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

Teddy’s Red Tacos comes to East LA

A legendary South LA taquería that helped set off a local craze for Tijuana-style birria de res has opened its newest location on Whittier Blvd near Garfield Ave. – and it has plenty of space for outdoor seating.

Teddy’s Red Tacos opened this month at 6438 Whittier Blvd, the site of a former burger joint. Postings on its Instagram account, @teddysredtacos, include videos showing people safely lining up to pick up orders, as well as happy customers sitting at its adjoining patio.

It also offers tantalizing glimpses of its legendary, crispy birria tacos, served with the obligatory consomé.

The business started about four year ago as a small plastic table outside a Long Beach nightclub, then moved on to one of the most popular food trucks along the Slauson train tracks. Founder Teddy Vasquez has been featured in national television shows and even a Super Bowl commercial, and is a bona-fide star among LA’s taco connoisseurs.

Teddy's has four locations, including one in Venice and another in Echo Park. A fifth is set to open soon in Downey.

Deputies gain access to ‘Bandito’ deputies' files

Eight Sheriff’s deputies who allege they were forced by members of a controversial Latino clique of Sheriff's employees -- the Banditos -- to quit their jobs or leave the East LA station won a round in court this month. A judge ruled they can have access to limited personnel information of four ‘Bandito’ members.

The eight plaintiffs have alleged racial discrimination, harassment, assault, battery and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The July 9 decision will allow them to review prior disciplinary actions taken against the defendants.

The “Banditos” is a mostly Latino male, gang-style clique of deputies – all assigned to the East Los Angeles station – accused of engaging in bullying and harassing tactics, and even criminal behavior. Its members wear a tattoo of a skeleton with a giant mustache wearing a sombrero with a bandolier and pistol.

CRIME/SAFETY

10 homicides so far this year in East LA

A shooting this month near the interchange of the 710 and 5 freeways was the 10th homicide so far in East Los Angeles this year.

Deputies found the victim at about 9:30 p.m. on July 10 to the 1200 block of South Augusta Avenue. He was later identified as 68-year-old Martin Lopez.

According to our review of records, there were a total of 10 homicides in East LA in 2019.

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí

