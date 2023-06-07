Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Ararat Bagdasarian, 9, of Glendale and Michael Urena, 40, of Sherman Oaks play a game during the first round of play in the Make A Move East L.A.
The Make A Move East L.A. tournament held Saturday afternoon at East Los Tacos was not your typical chess tournament.
Instead of a quiet setting and lengthy games, twenty participants from across L.A. County, of all ages and ethnicities, faced off in the cavernous taqueria as a DJ played music. Arbiters dressed like basketball referees called the end of a game with the blow of a whistle.
The winner or a ref lit up the losing player’s king piece, which were molded wax candles.
“It’s a very different experience,” said player Michael Urena, 40, from Sherman Oaks. “It’s more loose, more free.” And there were tacos.
This was the first time tournament founder Jerimiah Payne and his Make A Move LA nonprofit brought the contest to East L.A. Payne began organizing tournaments three years ago. They reflect his interest in community building as well as music and the arts by including a DJ and a half-time show with a live band and performers. He teamed up with East Los Tacos owner Erika Armenta, who both want to bring the community together around positive activities, he said.
Nine-year-old Ararat Bagdasarian of Glendale was one of the players. The boy, who is of Armenian heritage, came to the U.S. from Russia a year ago, said his mother Narine Nerkararian.
“It’s fun,” said Ararat, who is ranked among the top 100 U.S. players in his age group. On Saturday, he beat two adults before losing a match.
Urena, the player from Sherman Oaks, was one of the adults who lost to the boy.
“You really have to let your ego go,” said Urena. “Age doesn’t dictate the skill level of a chess player.”
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
