Neighborhood Flavor profiles the people behind the familiar restaurants, bars and food businesses of the Eastside

East Los Angeles -- Gabriel Huerta's new Mexican restaurant was struggling during the pandemic when his wife took to Twitter. She asked people to re Tweet her message to support the business. More than 42,000 retweets later, Huerta is working hard to ensure that La Cocina Express takes advantage of all that publicity.

Huerta left behind a career in information technology to serve up his take on Mexican food in the former home of Juanito's Tamales, which had attracted long lines of customers and critical acclaim before shutting down abruptly in 2017. Huerta's father, who owns another legendary East LA business, El Gallo Bakery, later bought the vacant Juanito's building on Floral Drive that now houses La Concina Express.

Here’s what Gabriel Huerta said about running his own business in the Q&A.

What did you do before you opened La Cocina Express?

I was in IT for about six years. I did IT work for some large shoe retailers and some other smaller applications. I worked in Costa Mesa for about six years, but I grew up in the food and hospitality industry my whole life so it was a natural progression and it comes easy to me.

I wanted to do something that has more of a legacy, and can leave something that I'm proud of, that my children could eventually be a part of if they wish to. That was just a personal goal of mine. I wanted to do something a little more lasting.

What's La Cocina Express’ story? How did it come to be?

We have roots in East Los Angeles and other businesses. We've always been very attached to East LA. So, Cocina Express was just a natural evolution of what we've been doing for the past seven decades.

Unfortunately, our area, you know-- lower income, immigrants, people from all walks of life but obviously primarily a lot of Mexican people -- we don't have the best options around us. We're surrounded by fast food and other food that's just very low quality because you know, they're trying to hit a certain price point. So our thought process has always been bringing quality at what we can say is an affordable price en el barrio to try to help our community and we have found that people respond greatly to that.

What is your favorite memory since opening La Cocina Express?

A couple days after our tweet went viral and people started finding out about us and really being able to see our restaurant ... with patrons. I think that's probably my favorite memory that I have so far.

It is very rewarding to see people come in and try your food, actually like it and continue to come back. I cherish that a lot.

How's business since the tweet went viral?

We've been able to pull ourselves up and continue to grow. I'm a skeptic. When everything happened, I'm like, "This is awesome. This is fantastic, but how long can we keep this up, right?"

Whatever was viral tomorrow or yesterday is old news in two days. People forget. With social media, you're just so overloaded with so much all the time. So I was very happy about what happened but then I said, "What if people don't come back in a week from now?" We were just some other five minute viral thing that happened, we tried our best and we stood by what we do: give quality and at affordable prices.

What is the best and worst part of owning your own business?

Hours are the best part and they're also the worst part. . I miss the corporate hours (laughs). Those are always great and having weekends with family and friends is fun. But I definitely feel more rewarding working in this. There's a sense of pride and accomplishment that comes with pouring your heart and soul into something and watching it grow.

Also just the interactions that I have with people. . That's also a great part of the job. There's a lot of second generation, third generation, people that come by and they say, "Yeah my grandmother, my grandfather used to bring me to this location back in the day when it was only a tamale house." And they explained how the community has changed so much.

What is your favorite item on the menu of any of your restaurants? Can you describe it?

Whether I'm cooking or helping out or anything like that -- there is this item that I came up with habanero. I call them Agua Chile Cucumbers. They're cucumbers, half an inch sliced, we make this special habanero juice and then we let them sit in there for a couple days so that they ferment and they really absorb all the flavors.

We usually use Angus [carne] asada so it's like really high quality meat. I just put them on top of the habanero agua chile cucumbers. Sometimes I can add cheese. I call it a Mexican sushi. It has a kick to it. It's very spicy because it's habanero.

Can you share any tips or recipes for the readers?

Keep it simple and practice. I know those are very generic, but I think it's very important when you're cooking. Because when you keep it simple you'd be surprised at the kind of recipes that you can come up with, not trying to go over the top and practice makes perfect. It doesn't come out right the first time.