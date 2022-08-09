Griffith 8am.jpg

East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester.

Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.

