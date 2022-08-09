Many L.A. schools adopted later start times over the last year before it became mandatory on July 1.
“Students are more alert and awake,” said Oliver Sicat, chief executive officer of Ednovate charter schools, which adopted an 8:30 am start time last year for its Lincoln Heights and East LA campuses.
At Griffith, the middle school considered three new start times: 8 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
A committee of parents, students and teachers discussed the times, as did a group of teachers representing their union, Madrigal said.
Later start times were viewed as better, Madrigal said. But selecting a new start time was tricky.
An 8:30 a.m. start clashed with nearby Garfield High, which would worsen traffic congestion and delays. Madrigal said that starting at 8:15 am conflicted with nearby elementary schools that began at 8:10 am or 8:15 am.
A consensus was reached to start at 8 a.m., which was determined to be best for parents, especially those with children at different schools, Madrigal said.
“We’re so close but so dense that it makes it hard to get around,” he said of the schools.
Starting later doesn’t work for all students.
One LA Unified high school principal said some students still arrive late for the 8:30 start while many others show up very early, dropped off by parents who need to get to work. They end up waiting at the gate or school library, she said.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
