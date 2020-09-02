Welcome to East LA Weekly

In this issue, we look at an art piece beloved in City Terrace and the move to extend an eviction moratorium. Meanwhile, East LA took to the streets to commemorate the Chicano Moratorium. Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí.

We welcome your feedback. Please contact me with ideas and suggestions at antonio@theeastsiderla.com.

Antonio Mejías-Rentas, Editor | East LA Weekly

Sign up here for your East L.A. Weekly newsletter

Delivered to your inbox Wednesday mornings

A muralist returns to repair a "beacon of hope and faith"

For more than a quarter century, a 50-foot mural by East Los Angeles painter George Yepes graced the facade of St. Lucy’s church in City Terrace. Then a bus crashed into it in March, leaving a huge gap in the lower right section of “El Tepeyac de Los Ángeles.”

It took the church on City Terrace Drive nearly four months to repair the structure, and last weekend Yepes and a group of his students began the meticulous process of restoring the 1993 mural.

“For 27 years, the mural has stood untouched in the community and has been a beacon of hope and faith to all the people of East Los Angeles and City Terrace,” Yepes said Tuesday.

The mural depicts two images of the Virgin Mary; one holding her dead, gang member son in her arms, the other playing with small, cherubic children.

The idea came to Yepes when St. Lucy’s pastor asked him to design a banner for the annual Virgin of Guadalupe procession. He offered a different vision on a larger canvas, combining Michaelangelo’s “Pieta” and the Guadalupe, as she appeared, according to tradition, on the Tepeyac hill in Mexico City.

“I asked the pastor, ‘This is what I’m seeing, this is what I’m going to paint. Is it sacrilegious?’ He goes, ‘No, no, we are all made in the image of Christ, so the dead body of that youth represents Christ and [it’s] right on.’”

The painting was so well received that the church put it on an altar, and Yepes decided to reproduce it outdoors and donate it to the community.

“El Tepeyac de Los Ángeles” is one of dozens of murals Yepes has painted in the Eastside, either as a solo artist or as a member of the East Los Streetscapers and other collectives.

It’s not surprising that religious images appear in many of his works. He was first inspired by a wooden image he contemplated as a child in Our Lady of Solitude in East Los Angeles.

“All the Madonnas I do now and all the women paintings, you can trace them back to that four-year-old boy kneeling in front of that Madonna,” says the Tijuana native, now 64.

A world-renowned artist who began painting murals as a teen, Yepes established his own free school in 1992, through which he trains youth from underserved neighborhoods.

The restoration is a training project for Academia de Arte Yepes. Because the church could not afford the restoration, he set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to raise the $10,000 needed for paint and supplies.

Yepes and his students hope to have the job done by Sept. 8. But that would only be the part damaged by the crash. Over the years, the sun and the weather have had their toll on the mural, and the artist estimates it would take another $70,000 to finish the work.

Yepes is committed to restoring the full mural, as long as the funds are raised.

East LA Scene

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATES

County contemplates reopenings, warns about Labor Day celebrations

County officials discussed the possibility of reopening indoor shopping malls, hair salons and barber shops on Tuesday, matching state guidelines that now allow such operations with limitations to lower the risk of coronavirus spread.

The discussion comes ahead of the Labor Day weekend, amid concerns the holiday will lead to a repeat of the spike in coronavirus cases that followed Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Here are the latest numbers for East LA:

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

10 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 5,763 cases have been reported in the community.

In the last seven days, 4 new deaths were reported. Total number of deaths is now 91.

Eviction moratorium extended

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend the county’s eviction moratorium, which applies to East LA through Oct. 31.

Supervisor Hilda Solís, who introduced the motion to extend the moratorium, said that the COVID pandemic has forced many families to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.

The eviction moratorium applies to both commercial and residential tenants, including mobile home space renters. While it’s in place, tenants may not be evicted for COVID 19-related non-payment of rent, as well as no-fault reasons, nuisance, unauthorized occupants or pets, if related to COVID-19.

‘Pandemic Life’ in East Los

Jake Montoya wears multiple hats –- serving as youth director at LA County Library and as a volunteer with the Latino Coalition of Los Angeles and other organizations. In The Eastsider’s series on coping with COVID-19, Montoya said he’s had to throw away his old schedule. “The nine to five formula doesn't really work for the age of COVID anymore,” the East LA native says. “It's really hard to be at home and to be focused on just one thing for eight hours every day."

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

50th Chicano Moratorium anniversary goes without a hitch

Hundreds of marchers and dozens of vehicles gathered in East LA Saturday for the 50th annual commemoration of the Chicano Moratorium. The LA Times reported that Saturday’s events were peaceful and that most participants wore masks and maintained safe distances from each other whenever possible. The day started with a caravan and a march to Salazar Park.

Sheriff’s deputies were nowhere in sight and traffic direction was handled by members of the Brown Berets community-based organization. The moratorium, which attracted nearly 30,000 on Aug. 29, 1970 and culminated with a violent clash with Sheriff’s deputies, is considered a pivotal point in the Chicano Movement for civil rights. Three people died, including journalist Rubén Salazar.

East Los at La Plaza

Artists and thinkers from East Los Angeles are featured in this week’s virtual programming as part of La Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ “En Casa con La Plaza” series. On Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 8 pm, “Chicano Moratorium Aftermath: Four Community Forces” will have artists and educators discuss how the Chicano Movement impacted their work. On Friday, Sept. 4, the bi-weekly interview series “Dan Guerrero Happy Hour” features mezzo soprano Suzanna Guzmán, who directs the Opera Company at the LA County High School for the Arts.

East LA Home Sales

Despite the pandemic, home sales across L.A. have been strong this summer, with buyers taking advantage of super-low mortgage rates. In East LA (90022 Zip Code), three detached, single-family homes sold in July with a median price of $400,000, according to sales figures from Corelogic. The median price was down nearly 10% from July of last year, the real estate research firm said. Meanwhile, in the City Terrace area (Zip Code 90063), 11 homes sold in July with a median price of $515,000. That's down 1% from July of 2020.

Business

How’s business these days?

We asked the question of Leah Gallegos, co-founder of People’s Yoga in East Los Angeles

People's Yoga is at 5161 Pomona Blvd.

CRIME/SAFETY

A week in crime

Among the crimes reported during the past week on CrimeMapping.com were a carjacking in the 300 block of Ford and a trio of stolen vehicles near Whittier and Stadler.

Thanks for reading the East LA Weekly!

Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at antonio@theeastsiderla.com.

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí

See you next week!

Antonio Mejías-Rentas