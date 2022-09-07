Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project that will provide 61 affordable apartments for low-income families and homeless veterans.
"Our team had to emerge from the ashes and re-start our building, said Monica Mejia, President of East L.A. Community Corp., the non-profit developer behind El Nuevo Amanecer.
According to the developer, the apartments overlooking the intersection of 1st and Rowan streets are expected to be ready for move-ins by October next year.
However, no information was available on the neighboring Unique Theater building and other nearby structures that were heavily damaged by the fire.
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody in connection with the fire, which caused at least $7 million in damage.
