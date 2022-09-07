1st and Rowan map

What remained of the El Nuevo Amanecer apartments after the rubble had been cleared.

East Los Angeles -- The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. 

Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project that will  provide 61 affordable apartments for low-income families and homeless veterans.

