Hello All!
L.A. Unified students in summer school programs just finished or are about to finish classes on Friday. That means there is still time for families to take a short vacation before the new school year begins August 14. Before you go into complete vacation mode, take a moment to read some news nuggets.
Lets begin!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
❤️ What do you love about East L.A.? Reply to this email with your thoughts.
📷 East LA Scene
Ducks beat the heat with a refreshing swim in Belvedere Park Lake at the East L.A. Civic Center.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
❤️ Why I Love East L.A.
Liz Jinzo has much to love about East L.A.
The founder and executive director of Designated Exceptional Services for Independence spent part of her youth in East L.A., where she established relationships that have lasted three decades.
East L.A. is also where she grew to appreciate her Mexican heritage, its customs and traditions. That includes everything from the music to observing the curfew her mother set.
“The traditions are there, the Mexican values, and the whole pride of East L.A. is there."
❤️ What do you love about East L.A.? Reply to this email with your thoughts.
📈 Advertise in the East L.A. Weekly
Promote your business while supporting our mission to keep East L.A. informed and connected by purchasing a newsletter ad. Go here for details.
📢 News
Assault suspect arrested in Mexico
A 21-year-old man suspected of committing at least two sexual assaults and other crimes during a six-day span was behind bars after being arrested in Tijuana, reports The Eastsider.
Sergio Andrew Garcia is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. Authorities say his crime spree included the July 15 assault of a 67-year-old East Los Angeles woman who was working in her yard when she was severely beaten and a 55-year-old woman who was attacked a few days earlier.
Despite the series of unsettling assaults, residents should not live in fear and should continue living their lives, said Captain Brandon Dean of the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station. “But, we should all be vigilant.”
Deputies investigate fatal stabbing
Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a City Terrace stabbing that resulted in a man’s death early Wednesday, The Eastsider reported. Deputies responded to the 1600 block of North Eastern Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday where they found the unidentified man. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
🗒️ Notebook
Tony Bennett supported Torres High’s arts programs
More than a decade ago, Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto, his wife, visited Esteban Torres High School, where the crooner talked with students and encouraged them to follow their dreams, The Eastsider reported. Bennett, the last of the American crooners, died Friday at the age of 96. But Bennett’s legacy lives on through a foundation that has given thousands of dollars to Torres High arts programs.
East L.A. Civic Center hosts National Night Out
Join deputies from the Sheriff’s Department East L.A. station from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 1 at the East L.A. Civic Center for local National Night Out activities. The evening will include crime prevention activities, entertainment, a petting zoo, games, giveaways and more.
Football teams gather at Garfield High for a passing competition
Four teams - all part of the CIF Los Angeles City Section - gathered at Garfield High School Saturday for a seven-on-seven passing competition, the L.A. Times reported. The competition, which included Garfield and Franklin high schools, closed out summer football and led up to Monday’s start of football practice in preparation for the forthcoming fall season.
Movies in the park
Families can still catch a few free summer movies at East L.A. parks as part of the Los Angeles County Parks After Dark program.
Screenings of these films will begin at sunset:
- Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. - “Buzz Lightyear” on July 28
- City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave. - “DC League of Super-Pets” on August 4
- Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd. - “Buzz Lightyear” on August 4
- Saybrook Park, 6250 E. Northside Drive - “Buzz Lightyear” on July 28
A list of films at other area parks is available by clicking here.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
💡 Good to Know
Animal shelter hours extended
The Department of Animal Care and Control will implement new public visiting hours at seven shelters to allow residents to look for lost pets or see the animals available for adoption. That includes the Downey location which serves East L.A.
The longer hours, which go into effect Tuesday, August 1 are:
• Monday through Saturday - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday - Closed for public viewing, however, some services are available such as admitting stray animals and reuniting animals with their families.
The Downey Animal Care Center is at 11258 S. Garfield Ave. Go to the department's website for more information.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, July 27
Shop and support Los Amigos. The Los Amigos Summer Book Sale is taking place at the East Los Angeles Library now through August 5. Adult and children’s books, books in foreign languages, music CDs and other items will be available. Los Amigos is a volunteer organization that supports the library along with library events.
Saturday, July 29
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Build up your reading skills with the help of Reading Buddies at the East Los Angeles Library. By reading out loud for 20 minutes with a Reading Buddy, children can strengthen their reading skills. Books are provided to participants.
Tuesday, August 1
Prepare your child for school at the Anthony Quinn Library. The Smarty Pants program uses books, songs, rhymes and movement to help children ages 2 to 5 to develop skills they will need when they reach school age.
Wednesday, August 2
<pJoin the Summer Book Club at the City Terrace Library. Fourth through seventh grade students are invited to join and read “Because of the Rabbit” by Cynthia Lord. Participants will have fun reading while strengthening their reading skills. Sign up to reserve a copy of the book.
Tuesday, August 8
Learn about neurons, what they are and what they do. The El Camino Real Library presents "Neurons: Basic Building Blocks of the Nervous System." Through this program, designed for kids from 5 through 12, participants will learn about neurons and how they communicate to help the human body function.
Put your bridge building skills to work. The KEVA Bridge Challenge at the Anthony Quinn Library is designed for teens ages 13 through 17. Participants will use KEVA planks, engineering skills and teamwork to build a bridge. The structures will be tested and reviewed to come up with ways of making the structures stronger.
Thursday, August 10
Use your imagination when you attend "Ms. Bits N' Bobs Visits the Land of Imagination" at the Anthony Quinn Library. The program for kids ages 5 through 12 combines fun, learning and magic.
Friday, August 18
Have fun playing Bingo. TELACU Veterans Upward Bound is inviting military veterans and reservists to attend game night. Participants can attend in-person or virtually. For those who participate in-person food and beverages will be provided. Students participating in the TELACU Veterans Upward Bound should RSVP before noon, August 17.
Saturday, August 19
Mark your calendar and sign-up for a two hour CPR training session. The office of Congressman Jimmy Gomez is organizing the session in which participants will learn essential CPR techniques from certified experts. The hands-on training will give participants the tools needed in order to act quickly and assist people in an emergency.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's it for this week. Before you go, I wanted to mention that I will be appearing on “Dan Guerrero's Happy Hour” via Zoom and Facebook Live tonight (Thursday, July 26) at 7 pm.
Join Guerrero, my boss, Jesús Sanchez, editor and publisher of The Eastsider, and me for a conversation about the East L.A. Weekly and The Eastsider.
For the Zoom registration page click here and for the Facebook Event page click here.
Have a good Friday eve and a pleasant weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
📋 What did you think of today's East LA Weekly?
What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.