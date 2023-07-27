Hello All!

L.A. Unified students in summer school programs just finished or are about to finish classes on Friday. That means there is still time for families to take a short vacation before the new school year begins August 14. Before you go into complete vacation mode, take a moment to read some news nuggets.

Ducks float by fish sculpture at Belvedere Park Lake 600
Close up of Liz Jinzo
Tony Bennett Group 600

Tony Bennett, center, with music teacher Paul Perez and wife Susan Benedetto at the East Los Angeles Performing Arts Magnet at Esteban Torres High School.

216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

