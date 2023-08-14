Luis Sandoval

Luis Sandoval pictured in a 2007 Sheriff's Department notice.

East Los Angeles -- Authorities today sought the public's help to generate clues in four unrelated and unsolved homicides, including the 2007 killing of a 70-year-old man who was shot and killed riding his bike on Olympic Boulevard.

"Your assistance will help bring so much relief to these victims' families," said L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a morning news conference.  District Attorney George Gascon, who also in attendance, said that "we can work together to make sure that there is accountability."

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Load comments