Luis Sandoval pictured in a 2007 Sheriff's Department notice.
East Los Angeles -- Authorities today sought the public's help to generate clues in four unrelated and unsolved homicides, including the 2007 killing of a 70-year-old man who was shot and killed riding his bike on Olympic Boulevard.
"Your assistance will help bring so much relief to these victims' families," said L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a morning news conference. District Attorney George Gascon, who also in attendance, said that "we can work together to make sure that there is accountability."
Rewards have been offered by the County Board of Supervisors in the following cases that were discussed at the news conference:
• Luis Sandoval, 70, was shot on Feb. 25, 2007, as he rode a bicycle about 5 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard near Hicks Avenue in East Los Angeles. The retired steel worker was a short distance from his home when he was shot, according to a 2008 news account. Sandoval died three months afterward. Authorities believe he was an innocent bystander in a shootout involving rival tagging crews. A $25,000 reward has been available since 2017 but no one has ever been caught.
• Keith Jackson, 43, was shot on Dec. 28, 2016, about 8 p.m. as he sat with two female friends in his vehicle on Alondra Boulevard in Compton. The shots were fired from another vehicle that pulled up alongside his vehicle and sped off. A $20,000 reward has been offered in his death.
• Estephan Hernandez, 21, was shot on Sept. 28, 2017, about 9:45 p.m. as he sat in a parked vehicle with a friend in the 1100 block of East 148th Street in Compton. Shots were fired from another vehicle, and Hernandez was fatally wounded. A $10,000 reward has been offered in the case.
• Michael Moreno, 35, was shot on Dec. 23, 2018, as he stood with a friend in front of a residence in the 200 block of South Acacia Street in the San Dimas area. A $10,000 reward has been offered in the case.
No suspect information was available in the cases. Anyone with information on any of the crimes was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
