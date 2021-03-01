Vermont at 101 freeway

East Hollywood -- A man's body was found early this morning on a bus lane alongside the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway.

The body of the man, in his 30s, was found about 4:25 a.m. near Vermont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on his identity or cause of death.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office at 213-744-2331.

