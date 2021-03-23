East Los AngelesA candlelight vigil was held on Saturday where a transgender woman died last week, CBSLA reported. 

Rayanna Pardo, 26, was fatally struck by a car Wednesday night at E. 5th Street and S. Eastern Avenue.

But her family said the incident should be investigated as a possible hate crime because she was trying to escape people who were harassing her.

Read more at CBSLA.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments