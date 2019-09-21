East Los Angeles -- Investigators suspect arson after two cars were found ablaze early this morning officials said.

Lt. Delicia Hernandez said Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies were called around 3:30 a.m. with a report of two cars on fire on the opposite side of the street in the 1300 block of S. Record Avenue.

A 2017 Jeep Wrangler was engulfed in flames and the engine of a 2012 Nissan Altima was on fire when officials arrived.

"It appeared it was arson," she said.

So far, no witnesses have come forward and there's no information about the suspects. Arson investigators are handling the case.