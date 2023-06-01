Hello All!
High school students are about to celebrate the completion of 12 years of schooling Graduates, we celebrate your achievements and wish you well on the next stage of your journeys. And as Dr. Seuss wrote, “Oh, the places you’ll go!”
Now, on to some newsy nuggets.
A chess tournament like no other comes to East L.A.
The Make A Move East L.A. tournament held Saturday afternoon at East Los Tacos was not your typical chess tournament.
Instead of a quiet setting and lengthy games, twenty participants from across L.A. County, of all ages and ethnicities, faced off in the cavernous taqueria as a DJ played music. Arbiters dressed like basketball referees called the end of a game with the blow of a whistle.
At the conclusion of each game, the winner or a ref lit up the losing player’s king piece, which were molded wax candles.
“It’s a very different experience,” said player Michael Urena, 40, from Sherman Oaks. “It’s more loose, more free.” And there were tacos.
This was the first time tournament founder Jerimiah Payne and his Make A Move LA nonprofit brought the contest to East L.A. Motivated by his appreciation of the game and a desire to bring people together, Payne began organizing tournaments in January 2022. He incorporated his interest in music and the arts by including a DJ and a half-time show with a live band and performers.
The tournament in East L.A. came about through Payne's connection with East Los Tacos owner Erika Armenta. Both want to bring the community together around positive activities, he said.
Among the players was college student Gabriel Lopez, 24. Lopez has hosted chess games at the Reading and Writing Center at East L.A. College, where he is a tutor.
“Chess is capable of bringing people together and building community,” he said.
This was the first time Lopez took part in a tournament and watched as his losing opponent’s king piece was lit.
“That’s very dramatic,” Lopez said. “You feel like a conquering team…You vanquished the opposing army.”
Nine-year-old Ararat Bagdasarian of Glendale was another player. The boy, who is of Armenian heritage, came to the U.S. from Russia a year ago, said his mother Narine Nerkararian.
“It’s fun,” said Ararat, who is ranked among the top 100 U.S. players in his age group. On Saturday, he beat two adults before being eliminated after losing to another adult.
Urena, the 40-year-old player from Sherman Oaks, was one of the adults who lost to the boy.
“You really have to let your ego go,” said Urena. “Age doesn’t dictate the skill level of a chess player.”
💡 Good to Know
Season benefit helps WIC recipients purchase additional produce
Starting Saturday, East L.A. residents enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children - commonly referred to as the WIC program - can use an additional seasonal benefit to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Under the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, recipients receive three, $10 checks to purchase fresh produce. WIC recipients who present the checks at the Eastmont Community Center booth will receive an additional voucher worth $20 making it possible for families to stretch out their benefits and purchase additional produce, said Brissa Sanchez, Eastmont’s farmer’s market coordinator.
The $20 vouchers are available at Eastmont’s booth at the farmer's market.
Additional program information is available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service website.
🎓 Caps off to you, graduates!
The 2022-2023 academic year is nearly over and we are right in the middle of high school graduation season.
Here is a list of the graduation dates for some of East L.A.’s high schools.
- Garfield High - June 12
- Solis Learning Academy - June 12
- Engineering and Technology Academy at Torres High School - June 9
- Torres East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet - June 7
- Humanitas Academy of Art and Technology on the Esteban E. Torres campus - June 3
- East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy, Esteban E. Torres High School - June 10
- Social Justice Leadership Academy Magnet at Esteban E. Torres High School- June 8
Congratulations and good luck!
🗒️ Notebook
More mole, please
The owner of Moles La Tia, which featured the rich Mexican sauce and marinade, is in the process of securing government approvals to reopen the Cesar Chavez Avenue restaurant after a long pandemic hiatus. Jesus Gabriel Huerta made the announcement during a meeting of the East L.A. Chamber of Commerce that was held at the restaurant. Stay tuned for an opening date. Huerta also owns El Gallo Bakery, the Mexican panaderia down the street from La Tia.
Classes, sports, workshops begin at East L.A. parks
Interested in taking a yoga class this summer? Perhaps playing three-on-three basketball with a couple of friends is more your thing?
The County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off it’s annual summer classes and sports program. Hundreds of classes, workshops and athletic activities are available for participants ranging from children to older adults at the county’s parks. Classes vary by location. Click here for a list of classes and go here to sign-up for classes.
🗓️ Things To Do
Saturday, June 3
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Coming To America: Transformations is a one-woman theater performance by Stephanie Satie, under the direction of Anita Khanzadian, presented at the East Los Angeles Library. The performance consists of the stories of 10 immigrant women and the transformations they underwent as a result of various factors including experiences they lived in America.
Monday, June 5
Build up your reading skills with the help of Reading Buddies at the East Los Angeles Library. By reading out loud for 20 minutes with a Reading Buddy, children can strengthen their reading skills. Books are provided to participants.
Wednesday, June 7
Start getting your child ready for school at the East Los Angeles Library with the help of books, songs, rhymes, and movement.
Get involved! Young people, ages 12 through 18, are invited to join the Teen Advisory Board at the East Los Angeles Library. Board participants play a part in determining future teen programming and use of the teen space at the library. Young people can earn service hours being active on the board.
Thursday, June 8
Learn to code with the help of Ozobots at the East Los Angeles Library. This is a STEM program that uses Ozobots, small robots, to introduce teens to the world of coding.
Tuesday, June 13
Quilts have many purposes and one is storytelling. African American storytellers made quilts to tell histories and to help enslaved people escape and gain freedom. Learn about the tradition and create quilt patches using paper, markers and other materials. The program, offered at the El Camino Real Library, is part of a series of presentations linked to Juneteenth, which is observed on June 19. The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas received word they were free. The news reached them two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
Wednesday, June 14
Paint and relax. Adults of all skill levels can improve their painting techniques at the Anthony Quinn Library and then create a painting they will take home. Supplies will be provided.
Thursday, June 15
Take in a puppet show at the Anthony Quinn Library. The Reluctant Dragon Puppet Show launches the Summer Discovery Program. The performance, by Luce Puppet Co., brings together a dragon poet, a farmboy and a confused knight partner to give their small town a happy ending.
Saturday, June 17
Pray for Dad. Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary will celebrate a special Father’s Day rosary that will be held virtually and in-person.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's it for this week. Have a great and safe weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
