East Los Angeles -- A person was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers this afternoon.

The shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Medford and North Indiana streets, according to the CHP.

The person's identity was not immediately released.

Details on what led up to the shooting were unclear, but no officers were injured.

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

