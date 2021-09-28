East Los Angeles -- A person was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers this afternoon.
The shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Medford and North Indiana streets, according to the CHP.
The person's identity was not immediately released.
Details on what led up to the shooting were unclear, but no officers were injured.
A person is dead after being shot by @CHP_EastLA officers in El Sereno. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. @RoadSageLA is overhead in #Sky9. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/1mfZmSgKIk— Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) September 28, 2021
