I want to thank Dan Guerrero, host of "Dan Guerrero's Happy Hour," for having me and my boss, Jesus Sanchez, on his show last week. It was a lot of fun talking about the East LA Weekly and journalism.
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
Visitors to City Terrace Park might have noticed chunks of carved red sandstone that form part of the retaining walls at the hillside park. If they look out of place, it's because these were once part of the castle-like L.A. County Courthouse that was built in the late 1890s in Downtown Los Angeles.
Like everything in Los Angeles, the landmark courthouse was eventually demolished in the 1930s, with its rubble hauled away to landfills and City Terrace Park, where the stones and fragments were incorporated into the landscape.
In fact, a piece of granite that had been dumped in the park was salvaged and returned to Downtown L.A. to become the cornerstone of what is now the Stanley Mosk Courthouse at 1st Street and Grand Avenue, according to SCVHistory and other history websites
📢 News
Fatal shooting
A man was fatally wounded in a shooting near Garfield High School Saturday evening, The Eastsider reported. Sheriff’s deputies called to the scene of a shooting in the 400 block South Vancouver Street found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Freeway shootout
A person was hospitalized with injuries early Monday morning following what California Highway Patrol investigators say may have been a car to car shooting on the eastbound 10 Freeway in City Terrace, The Eastsider reported. After sustaining gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder, the victim moved to the side of the road and called 911, according to CBSLA.
💡 Good to Know
Landlord assistance
Are you a non-corporate landlord who owns four or less rental properties in East Los Angeles? Are you behind on mortgage or utility payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic?
If so, the along with Neighborhood Housing Services may be able to provide some financial assistance.
Your properties must be located in Los Angeles County (but not within the City of Los Angeles) and you must meet other requirements to qualify for financial help.
🗒️ Notebook
Taco Town
The Infatuation recently published a list of the 25 Best Tacos in Los Angeles and two East L.A. businesses made the list:
- Los Originales Tacos Arabes de Puebla at 3600 E. Olympic Blvd.
- Asadero Chikali - 1321 S. Atlantic Blvd.
Asadero Chikali lost its commissary kitchen last month in a fire that started after a truck plowed into the building where the facility was located. According to Asadero Chikali’s Instagram, the catering truck-based operation is running again and serving up its hand rolled tortillas filled with freshly made guisados.
🗓️ Things To Do
Saturday, July 15
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Build up your reading skills with the help of Reading Buddies at the East Los Angeles Library. By reading out loud for 20 minutes with a Reading Buddy, children can strengthen their reading ability. Books are provided to participants
Tuesday, July 18
Catch this exhibit before it’s gone. "Using Our Voices: Student Political Graphics from East Los Angeles College" consists of art pieces created by East Los Angeles College political science students. The exhibit at the Vincent Price Art Museum on the ELAC campus concludes July 22.
Try your hand at balloon painting at El Camino Real Library. The program, designed for teens ages 13 through 17, shows participants how color can influence mood and meaning in art. The session includes exploring the science of colors and different color theories.
Get your child ready for school at the Anthony Quinn Library. The Smarty Pants program uses books, songs, rhymes and movement to help children ages 2 to 5 to develop skills they will need when they reach school age.
Wednesday, July 19
Experiment with pointillism at the Anthony Quinn Library. Adults of all skill levels are invited to learn about and try pointillism, a painting technique that involves using small dots to create an image. Participants will use the technique to create an art piece. Supplies will be provided.
Prepare your child for school at the City Terrace Library. The Smarty Pants program uses books, songs, rhymes and movement to help children ages 2 to 5 to develop skills they will need when they reach school age.
Thursday, July 20
Learn about animals living in the wild through the "Wonders of Life: Adventures of Dr. Zoolittle." The program presented by Cheryl Rendes at the Anthony Quinn Library features live animals. Children, ages 5 through 12, will learn how the animals thrive in their environment
Tuesday, July 25
Attend a mixer organized by Designated Exceptional Services for Independence, or DESI, at Rudy's L.A. Bar and Grill, 5226 Pomona Blvd. In addition, the mixer offers a friendly environment to have a drink while watching the Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays. Click here for the QR code used to RSVP.
Wednesday , July 26
Get involved at the library. Young people, ages 12 through 18, are invited to join the Teen Advisory Board at the East Los Angeles Library. Board participants play a part in determining future teen programming and use of the teen space at the library. Young people can earn service hours being active on the board.
