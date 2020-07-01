Welcome to East LA Weekly

In each issue, we bring you the stories about people, events and the rich history of this Eastside neighborhood.

Neighbors want to tame traffic on ‘Roller Coaster Hills’

A stretch of Whiteside Street that runs from Fowler Street to Herbert Avenue is known to locals as “Roller Coaster Hills” because of its steep inclines and drops. It runs parallel to the 10 Freeway, through rows of single-family homes, in an usually tranquil residential neighborhood.

But that tranquility is increasingly being interrupted by traffic speeding in excess of the street’s 25 mph limit. On a rainy day a few months ago, a driver lost control of his vehicle coming over one of the hills and rammed into another vehicle pulling out of a driveway. Both drivers were unhurt, but the resident's car was totaled.

A more recent incident had a more tragic outcome. At about 2 am on June 19, a speeding SUV traveling east on Whiteside struck and killed a pedestrian just east of Ellison Street, then fled the scene.

Fatal Hit-and-Run

The victim was identified by the Coroner’s office as 24-year-old Carlos Barrera. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run collision, for which there are no suspects.

Residents on this City Terrace street believe that navigation applications such as Waze are diverting freeway traffic to Whiteside, which provides a straight line connecting the USC Medical Campus and Cal State LA.

“The street has gotten more dangerous,” says David Padilla, 45, a lifelong resident of Whiteside. “None of us feel safe pulling out of our driveways.”

Padilla says traffic on his street began increasing after the Keck Hospital was built and USC began the expansion of its medical campus.

“About 10 years ago, they put up stop signs at a couple of the intersections to try to help the problem,” he recalls. “Unfortunately, people completely blow them and not even stop.”

Slow Streets Option

Padilla contacted County Public Works, which suggested the street may be considered for a "Slow Streets" program, similar to one being put in place in some neighborhoods in the City of Los Angeles. The county also suggested adding more signage to Whiteside, but Padilla wanted stronger measures.

He was directed to start a petition to have speed bumps installed at two points between Dittman Street and Kurtz Ave, and collected signatures from about 80% of the homes – which are being reviewed by Public Works.

After the recent fatal hit-and-run, Padilla believes more speed bumps should be installed on the whole stretch from Fowler to Herbert. If there had been street bumps to slow down the speeding SUV, he says, perhaps a life may have been saved.

"We need to speak up"

“Maybe this will inspire other residents to let [the County] know,” he says. “We have a voice. They do listen. If we need something changed, we need to speak up as a community.”

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol continues investigating the fatal hit-and-run. They are looking for a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, with some front-end damage. The CHP has no description of the driver of the passenger, but witnesses say they heard a male and female voice coming from the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call the CHP East Los Angeles Area office at (323) 980-4600 during business hours or 800-835-5247 at any other time.

East LA Scene

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATES

Cases continue to rise

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise at a steady rate in East Los Angeles, as health authorities warn of alarming trends of community spread throughout the county.

Some numbers:

60 new East L.A. cases were reported on Tuesday, following reports of 75 new cases on Sunday and 77 new cases on Monday.

were reported on Tuesday, following reports of on Sunday and on Monday. As of Tuesday, there were a total of 2,507 confirmed cases in East LA.

in East LA. Three new deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 59 deaths related to coronavirus in East Los Angeles.

Monday saw the highest total of new cases reported countywide since the beginning of the pandemic: 2,903. Health officials said the seven-day average of daily reported cases is now almost 2,000, an increase from the 1,379 average two weeks ago.

“The alarming increases in cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations signals that we, as a community, need to take immediate action to slow the spread of COVID-19, said said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health. “Otherwise, we are quickly moving toward overwhelming our healthcare system and seeing even more devastating illness and death.

Ferrer advised reopened businesses to closely adhere to county directives. Individuals should continue to stay at home as much as possible, and practice physical distancing and wear a cloth face covering at all times when out and around others.

Outbreak reported at Sheriff’s Station

A total of 21 people, including one inmate, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station at Belvedere Park, County Public Health reported.

The station at 5019 E 3rd St is listed among non-residential establishments countywide, including workplaces, food and retail stores and educational settings, with coronavirus outbreaks.

The Sheriff’s station in West Hollywood is the only other one on the list, with six confirmed cases .

It’s unclear how many sworn officers are among those who tested positive. The Eastsider was unable to reach the Sheriff’s department on Tuesday for comment. The LASD’s website lists a total of 466 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its personnel, including 303 sworn officers, but does not break down the numbers by assigned station.

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

Father sues for fatal shooting of son by sheriff’s deputy

A man is suing Los Angeles County over the death of his 25-year-old son, who was shot to death in 2019 by a sheriff's deputy alleged to be a member of the Banditos gang, a clique of deputies mostly from the East Los Angeles station.

Jorge Serrano Sr. filed the complaint on behalf of his son, Jorge Jr., who was shot Dec. 16 in the 3600 block of Fourth Street by Deputy Nikolis Perez. The suit alleges wrongful death, negligence and constitutional violations. Named as defendants are Perez, who the lawsuit claims is a member of the gang, and Sheriff Alex Villanueva for allegedly condoning the existence of the Banditos. The plaintiff seeks unspecified damages.

City Terrace collective raises funds for art installation

A small group of City Terrace artists and residents are raising funds to reinstall and maintain an art installation that celebrated the Black Lives Matter movement by lighting a pedestrian bridge over the 10 Freeway.

The “Unity Bridge” display was destroyed by an unidentified man within 24 hours of being installed last month.

The group is trying to raise $1,000, which they say will go towards lights, batteries, art supplies, and maintenance. As of Tuesday, the group’s gofundme page had raised about half of that goal.

“We will not let hate stop our message of hope, unity, solidarity, & Light,” the group wrote in its fundraise page. “Together we are Stronger.”

Girl Scouts troop forming

Parents and guardians of girls 5- to 17-years old are invited to join a virtual meeting to learn about getting involved in Girl Scouts.

The July 8 online meeting, from 6 to 8 pm, is specifically for guardians of girls living in East Los Angeles and South LA.

Girl Scouts troops are led by volunteers who receive free training and have their backgrounds cleared. Those interested in joining the meeting can register here.

County Summer Camp set to open

Registration is now open for the LA County Parks Summer Camp 2020 program, which is available to children ages 6 and up.

There will be three 2-week sessions beginning July 6. Fees start at $165 per session, with payment plans and a limited number of scholarships available from the County Board of Supervisors.

Camps will adhere to COVID-19 summer camp operation guidelines that include physical distancing, cleaning, and the inclusion of personal protective equipment required for both staff and participants.

Registration is first come, first served. Links to schedules and additional information available here.

CRIME/SAFETY

Man found shot to death at crash site

A man was found shot to death early Monday morning when authorities responded to a crash in East LA. It's the ninth homicide victim reported so far this year in the neighborhood.

The incident was reported at about 2 a.m. as a two-vehicle collision, with possible injuries at Union Pacific and South Vancouver avenues. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The coroner identified the victim as identified as 32-year-old Eddgar Perez. No further details were available.

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí

