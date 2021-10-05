East Los Angeles - Construction has begun on 78 units of affordable and permanent supportive housing on lots that have sat vacant for decades at 3rd St. and Dangler Avenue, according to the developer.

A groundbreaking was held last week for the the complex, which will have 20 studios, 49 one-bedrooms, and eight two-bedrooms, each affordable to households earning under 60 percent of the area median income, according to National Community Renaissance, the nonprofit housing developer behind the project. Half of the units will be reserved as permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless people.

Amenities are to include a community center, an outdoor playground, a rooftop garden, and an interior courtyard, as well as a nearby pocket park, and a public plaza with local art.

Construction of the project on the Gold Line is expected to finish in 2023.

Stephanie Mercado, an artist from Boyle Heights, has been commissioned to create a 30-foot mural called “East Los Luv” on the building’s facade, featuring elements and images gathered through community engagement.

Funding for the project includes a $23.8 million grant from the California Strategic Growth Council for the development and nearby transit improvements - including five new electric, zero-emissions buses, new bus shelters, and local street improvements.