Hi, All!
We’ve been through some really cold and soggy days. We should be experiencing slightly warmer temperatures in the days ahead, but the evenings will still be cold, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s. So, bundle up and take a few minutes to read these East L.A. news nuggets with a hot beverage in hand.
Here we go.
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
A quiet courtyard off Cesar Chavez Avenue in what used to be the Ramirez Mortuary.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
State officials promise better communication with residents
State officials are promising to do a better job of communicating with residents living near the closed Vernon-based Exide battery recycling plant, the L.A. Times reported. The state’s Department of Toxic Substance Control has come under fire after outside groups conducted tests and found some residential properties still have high levels of lead contamination after undergoing cleaning processes. Residents are skeptical.
👍👎 Readers Respond
Last week we asked if you would support a state law that would remove local restrictions on cruising, including those on Whittier Boulevard. Our Poll Results: 123 were in favor, 98 were opposed.
We received many passionate comments on both sides of the issue:
"I do NOT want the state to regulate local cities or counties ability to control their streets. I am not anti cruising. I do feel it is best done in a controlled environment. In a place where there are restrooms and places to sit .Traffic can flow smoothly and there is open space to park and enjoy the atmosphere and cars." -- Martha C.
"People have been discriminated and segregated for far too long just because they wanted to drive their car on the boulevard. It's an old outdated law against Chicanos. Let's legalize cruising once and for all." -- Anonymous
"It’s a beautiful past time for communities to come together and keep cultures alive and showing our younger children a piece of history through cruising beautiful vehicles." -- Ramona M.
"We have already seen the nuissance activity caused by cruising these past two years. These so called lowrider clubs come from outside of our community and do not respect our community - they leave it worse off." -- Kristie
"We shouldn’t be banned by those people that have no patience driving thru traffic. I guess they forgot LA County is known for traffic jams. If you know they cruise on a certain day why not avoid the area let us enjoy what we are passionate for." -- James S.
"Cruising is not the problem. The problem is the people that aren't in cars loitering in the streets and parking lots. These folks inevitably start drinking alcohol and using drugs and leave their trash behind. Also, urinating in public is another issue." -- Anonymous
"Let car enthusiasts socialize, share, befriend & have a cultural hobby. It's not just a spare time thing. Low riders run in our blood. Don't downplay what we see as our arte fabuloso." -- Marie
💡 Good to Know
Centro Maravilla offers County Clerk services
In need of a voter registration form or a copy of your birth certificate? Then head over to the Centro Maravilla Service Center, 4716 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. The center is home to county offices, including a branch of the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk where residents can request:
- Copies of birth records from 1964 to the present
- Copies of marriage and death records from 1995 to the present
- Marriage licenses with same-day service available until 4 p.m.
- Marriage ceremonies performed Fridays by appointment
- File domestic partnership statements
- Obtain voter registration forms
- Obtain Vote by Mail Ballot applications
Appointments are required to access these services. Visit LAVOTE.gov for information on booking an appointment.
🗒️ Notebook
Garfield High to compete in state Academic Decathlon
A group of James A. Garfield High School students will be heading to Santa Clara later this month to compete in the California Academic Decathlon, The Eastsider reported. The school came in fourth in the 42nd Annual L.A. Unified Academic Decathlon, the district announced. The schools that scored in the top five are headed to the state decathlon and were recognized during a ceremony held February 25 at Los Angeles Mission College.
Garfield basketball team wins championship
Garfield High’s Boys Basketball team earned the school’s first City Section Division III championship and it happened with the help of a father and son duo, the L.A. Times reported. The team made school history by beating Arlete High 47-42 and bringing home the first City title in Garfield basketball history.
Artist among rising stars to watch
An artist whose work is inspired by family, friends and their surroundings in East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights has been listed in Artnet News as a breakout artist to watch. Danie Cansino creates oil paintings on wood panels using the chiaroscuro style and draws on loose-leaf paper using ballpoint pens. She is both a faculty member at USC and a tattoo artist.
Taco catering pick
You’re throwing a party and you’d like to have a taquiza for your guests. Consider Eastside Tacos. L.A. Taco published the names of five top taco catering services and Eastside Tacos made the list. The catering service is run out of East L.A.-based La Princesita Tortilleria and La Blanquita Carniceria.
🗓️ Things To Do
Wednesday, March 8
Get involved in the Teen Advisory Board at the East Los Angeles Library. Participants have a say in future teen-oriented activities and the teen space within the library.
Saturday, March 11
Celebrate International Women’s Day along with National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day with a resource fair starting at 9 a.m. at the East L.A. Civic Center. Free health screenings, drawings and more.
Tuesday, March 14
Prepare for the big move. The East Los Angeles Library will offer a talk with tips and other information for young adults preparing to move into a place of their own.
Discover the world of science with Rudy’s Radical Science Shows at the City Terrace Library. Learn about physical and chemical reactions through Rudy’s live experiments.
Wednesday, March 15
The East Los Angeles Library is launching the Classic Book Club for adults. The club will start by reading and discussing John Steinbeck’s "Of Mice and Men.”
Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That’s all for now. Keep warm, take care and we’ll connect again next week.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
📋 What did you think of today's East LA Weekly?
Your feedback will help us build a better newsletter
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.