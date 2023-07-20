Hello All!
📷 East LA Scene
Pieces from a giant Jenga game became building blocks in the hands of a group of boys at Obregon Park.
📢 News
Deputies seeking man who beat woman outside her home
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who beat a 67-year-old East L.A. woman in front of her home in the area of Fraser Avenue and Whittier Boulevard Saturday morning, The Eastsider reported. Deputies are searching for Sergio Andrew Garcia, 21, said Captain Brandon Dean, head of the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station. “He needs to be considered dangerous,” Dean said. “Definitely be vigilant.”
Dean said investigators think the suspect is connected to two other attacks in the City of Los Angeles. Garcia is also being sought on an outstanding warrant.
Family businesses destroyed
A truck slammed into a building in East L.A. early Saturday morning sparking a blaze that destroyed two businesses belonging to one family, KCAL News reported. The occupants of the truck left the scene. The property owner said the building on Atlantic Boulevard near Union Pacific Avenue housed a hair salon and storage space for a food truck business.
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting six of his students
An East L.A. resident who taught first grade at Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights was charged with sexually abusing at least six girls who were his students, KCAL News reported.
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Martin Reyes Jr., 29, July 10 accused of abusing multiple children who were students in his class. The alleged abuse occurred during recess in a school classroom, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon said. Investigators are trying to determine if more children were abused.
Mom turns lessons from daughter's disability into help for others
Doctors told Liz Jinzo that her daughter, who was born at 26 weeks gestation and weighed only 1-½ pounds, wouldn’t live long. If she did, the child would not walk or talk. Jinzo shouldn’t expect much from her child.
“I did not accept that,” Jinzo said.
The mother of three learned everything she could about her daughter’s health conditions and disability. She volunteered and later worked at a non-profit under contract with the state to serve children and adults with developmental disabilities.
Later, Jinzo founded her own nonprofit, Designated Exceptional Services for Independence, or D.E.S.I., to show families how to advocate for their children and teach clients the skills needed to get jobs and live independent, fulfilling lives.
Fifteen years after it was founded, D.E.S.I now has offices in East Los Angeles and Bell Gardens. The nonprofit’s name is a way of honoring Jinzo’s daughter, Desirae.
Jinzo and her staff sit down with clients to find out what their job interests are and with the help of a coach train for their desired jobs.
Among the D.E.S.I. clients:
- A young man who is learning to establish a small business because he wants to be a DJ.
- A young woman who is an airline gate agent at LAX. She has mastered the use of rideshare services, public transit and other transportation services to get to work.
- A former client with more severe disabilities enrolled at East L.A. College and learned to use public transportation, including Metro’s light rail system, which he used to take his mom to Pasadena for a meal at the Cheesecake Factory.
When she was a school girl, Jinzo said disabled students were separated from the rest of the kids and rarely did the two groups interact with each other. She didn’t want that for her daughter.
“I decided she was not going to be any different from her peers,” Jinzo said.
Desirae is 32 now. She volunteers at D.E.S.I. and other organizations and advocates for herself and others with disabilities. Most people don’t realize she has a disability.
“She’s extremely confident,” Jinzo said. “She’s learned how to be socially adept (at) talking to people.”
🗒️ Notebook
Gloria Molina remembered during memorial
Family, friends and political leaders gathered Saturday at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown to remember and honor Gloria Molina, a woman who blazed trails in politics, the Daily News reported. Molina, who died in May after fighting cancer for three years, was the first Latina elected to the state Assembly, the first Latina elected to the L.A. City Council and the first Latina elected to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, where she represented East L.A.
Tasty tacos along the E Line
L.A. Taco recently published a list of the 10 best taco establishments along Metro’s E Line, which runs between East L.A. and Santa Monica.
Three East L.A. businesses made the list:
- El Dorado Express, 5144 E. Beverly Blvd., near the Atlantic Boulevard Station.
- Lupe’s #2 Burritos, 4642 E. Third St., near the Maravilla Station
- Birrieria Chalio, 3580 First St., near the Indiana Station
💡 Good to Know
Beat the heat with outdoor movies
One way to escape the heat is by taking the kids to a family-friendly movie at one of East L.A.’s parks. The movies are part of the Los Angeles County Parks After Dark program and are free.
These films will be screened starting at sunset:
- Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. - “Buzz Lightyear” on July 28
- City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave. - “DC League of Super-Pets” on August 4
- Obregon Park, 4021 E. First St. - “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tonight, July 20
- Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd. - “Buzz Lightyear” on August 4
- Saybrook Park, 6250 E. Northside Drive - “Buzz Lightyear” on July 28
Click here for a list of films to be screened at other L.A. County Parks.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, July 20
Wonders of Life: Adventures of Dr. Zoolittle is a program presented by Cheryl Rendes at the Anthony Quinn Library featuring live animals. Children, ages 5 through 12, will learn how the animals thrive in their environment
Saturday, July 22
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Visit the Via Care Health and Enrollment Fair to obtain assistance enrolling for health insurance. Health screenings and dental care will also be available. A food truck, a jumper for kids and DJs will be part of the event. From 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the Via Care 507 Clinic, 507 S. Atlantic Blvd.
Monday, July 24
Build up your reading skills with the help of Reading Buddies at the East Los Angeles Library. By reading out loud for 20 minutes with a Reading Buddy, children can strengthen their reading skills. Books are provided to participants.
Tuesday, July 25
Learn about D.E.S.I. while meeting East L.A. business people. D.E.S.I. - Designated Exceptional Services for Independence - is hosting a networking mixer at Rudy's L.A. Bar and Grill in East L.A. The event provides participants a chance to meet members of the D.E.S.I. team, learn about programs and services the nonprofit will offers this year while meeting other professional in the community and potential customers. Attend the event and watch the Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays. Click here for the QR code used to RSVP.
Tuesday, July 25
Prepare your child for school at the Anthony Quinn Library. The Smarty Pants program uses books, songs, rhymes and movement to help children ages 2 to 5 to develop skills they will need when they reach school age.
Wednesday , July 26
Get involved at the library. Young people, ages 12 through 18, are invited to join the Teen Advisory Board at the East Los Angeles Library. Board participants play a part in determining future teen programming and use of the teen space at the library. Young people can earn service hours being active on the board.
Wednesday, August 2
Participate in the Summer Book Club at the City Terrace Library. Fourth through seventh grade students are invited to join and read “Because of the Rabbit” by Cynthia Lord. Participants will have fun reading while strengthening their reading skills. Sign up to reserve a copy of the book.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
