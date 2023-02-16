Hi All!
We’re back to cold days and nights. However, cold weather doesn’t stop news from happening. Take a few moments to sit down and read some news kernels about East L.A.
Here we go!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
Workers were busy Wednesday morning digging up three limestone panels standing at the end of the 900 block of North Humphreys Avenue. The process of removing the 6 foot tall panels began Tuesday. The artwork has been vandalized multiple times since they were installed in 2014. Once cleaned and restored, the panels will be installed at the East LA Civic Center.
📢 News
Standoff on Brannick Avenue
A report of shots fired inside a residence prompted an hours-long standoff in the 1200 block of South Brannick Avenue on Wednesday. But a suspect was eventually taken into custody and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Some neighboring homes were evacuated while the suspect was barricaded. The Eastsider
Missing teen last seen on Rowan Avenue
The Sherriff's Department is asking for help to find a 14-year-old boy last seen early Tuesday evening in the 500 block of North Rowan Avenue. Go here for a photo and details of the missing person.
SUV crashes into house
Two people were held by Sheriff’s deputies following a crash in which an SUV slammed into a house early Sunday near East Olympic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue, KTLA reported.
Exide clean-up shows poor results
Clean-up of the former Exide plant is not going well, according to an investigation by the L.A. Times. Six years after the California Department of Toxic Substances Control started its work, tests of surface soil are still showing high concentrations of lead at remediated homes. Areas affected by contamination include Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles and Vernon.
Another deputy gang?
A new “gang” consisting of Sheriff’s Department deputies is being created at the East L.A. station, the L.A. Times reported. The allegation was made in a lawsuit filed by Amayel Garfias, a deputy who claimed a member of the new “gang” harassed, assaulted and put him in dangerous situations because he refused to join the group. The department declined to comment on the lawsuit, but did say the matter is under investigation.
💡 Good to Know
Who do you call about that pothole?
You may have noticed more potholes recently because rain seeps through cracks in the pavement and into the ground underneath. But instead of simply driving around a pothole, motorists can contact County Department of Public Works to have it fixed. Here's how:
• Call a 24-hour line – 800-675-HELP (800-675-4357) - and identify the pothole location.
• Use The Works app, available for free through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
By using the app a motorist can give the geolocation of the pothole, said Steve Frasher, a spokesman for Public Works. You can even send a picture of the pothole showing the severity of the situation.
Once the pothole is reported “we endeavor to take care of it within 48 hours of the complaint coming in,” Frasher said.
The app can also be used to report trash dumping, graffiti on public buildings, illegal garage conversions and other concerns.
🗒️ Notebook
East LA school students master two languages at once
Hundreds of students at Ford Boulevard Elementary and Dual Language Academy study the same subjects as their classmates with an exception: They’re doing it in English and Spanish. - The Eastsider
Everyone has a favorite place for chilaquiles
L.A. Taco last month listed its dozen favorite restaurants and pop-ups for chilaquiles.
But readers were not apparently satisfied with the 12 picks. After receiving numerous readers recommendations, L.A. Taco followed up with a list of 29 picks for chilaquiles, including two in East L.A.:
- Teresitas at 3826 E. 1st St.
- Chalio at 3580 E. 1st St.
Did they miss any any?
🗓️ Things To Do
Saturday, Feb 18
Do some shopping at The Queer Mercado. See some drag, enjoy live performances and have a good time.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to stories, rhymes and songs.
Explore ethnic dances from Celtic communities of Ireland, Wales and Scotland with the help of the Gypsy Folk Ensemble at the City Terrace Library. Registration is required.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Dive in and learn about the work of artist Georgia O’Keeffe through books and stories and then create a flower piece of your own at the East Los Angeles Library.
👋 Until Next Thursday
That’s it for now. Have a good Friday eve and enjoy the fast approaching weekend.
