Ordaz shooting screenshot

Screenshot from LASD bodycam video.

East Los Angeles -- Felony charges have been filed against a sheriff's deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time.

The District Attorney said that Deputy Remin Pineda was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault under color of authority, prosecutors said. An arraignment date was not immediately set.

