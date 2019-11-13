East Los Angeles -- A man wielding a 3-foot-long sword was fatally shot this morning by deputies after he was chased on to the campus of Esteban E. Torres High School, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, the man refused orders to drop the weapon and advanced toward one of the deputies, leading to the shooting. School police say students were in class at the time, but counselors will be made available to any students or staff who may have witnessed or heard the shooting.

Paramedics sent to Cesar Chavez and Marianna avenues at 9:12 a.m. pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported that no deputies or students were injured.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally wounded man.

The school in the 4200 block of Dozier Street was placed on lockdown while an investigation was conducted, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District's police department.

"All students and staff are safe," school police said in a statement about 10 a.m. "We want to assure our LAUSD community that we do not have an active shooter threat. At this time, Torres High School continues to be on lockdown. The neighboring schools are not affected and are operating within normal school operations."

Photos posted on Instagram appear to show a body near benches and tables off the school's main entrance on Dozier Street.

Aerial TV footage shows numerous patrol vehicles are parked on the streets around the campus.