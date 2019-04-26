EAST LOS ANGELES -- Caltrans warned motorists that a nearly 1-mile section of the southbound 5 Freeway will be closed for three nights as part of a pavement repair and bridge widening project.
Southbound lanes will be closed from the 60 Freeway on the north to the 5 Freeway on the south. Drivers should also expect several transition roads between freeways and onramps to be closed.
Here are the details from Caltrans:
Friday, April 26 11 p.m. – Saturday, April 27 5 a.m.
• Full closure of southbound I-710 from SR-60 to Interstate 5 (I-5)
• Eastbound and westbound SR-60 to southbound I-710 connectors
• Southbound Cesar Chavez Ave on-ramp
• Southbound 3rd Street on and off-ramp
• Southbound Whittier Blvd./Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramp
Saturday, April 27 5 a.m. to Sunday, April 28 11 p.m.
• Two of four lanes of southbound I-710 will be CLOSED from SR-60 to I-5
• Eastbound and westbound SR-60 to southbound I-710 connectors
• Southbound Cesar Chavez Ave on-ramp
• Southbound 3rd Street on and off-ramp
• Southbound Whittier Blvd./Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramp
Sunday, April 28 11 p.m. to Monday, April 29 5 a.m.
• Full closure of southbound I-710 from SR-60 to Interstate 5 (I-5)
• Eastbound and westbound SR-60 to southbound I-710 connectors
• Southbound Cesar Chavez Ave on-ramp
• Southbound 3rd Street on and off-ramp
• Southbound Whittier Blvd./Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramp
Some of the closures may start and end sooner than expected.
The weekend work is part of a larger, nearly 4-mile-long, $150 million freeway improvement project that is expected to be completed in 2022.
