EAST LOS ANGELES -- Caltrans warned motorists that a nearly 1-mile section of the southbound 5 Freeway will be closed for three nights as part of a pavement repair and bridge widening project.

Southbound lanes will be closed from the 60 Freeway on the north to the 5 Freeway on the south. Drivers should also expect several transition roads between freeways and onramps to be closed.

Here are the details from Caltrans:

Friday, April 26 11 p.m. – Saturday, April 27 5 a.m.

• Full closure of southbound I-710 from SR-60 to Interstate 5 (I-5)

• Eastbound and westbound SR-60 to southbound I-710 connectors

• Southbound Cesar Chavez Ave on-ramp

• Southbound 3rd Street on and off-ramp

• Southbound Whittier Blvd./Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramp

Saturday, April 27 5 a.m. to Sunday, April 28 11 p.m.

• Two of four lanes of southbound I-710 will be CLOSED from SR-60 to I-5

• Eastbound and westbound SR-60 to southbound I-710 connectors

• Southbound Cesar Chavez Ave on-ramp

• Southbound 3rd Street on and off-ramp

• Southbound Whittier Blvd./Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramp

Sunday, April 28 11 p.m. to Monday, April 29 5 a.m.

• Full closure of southbound I-710 from SR-60 to Interstate 5 (I-5)

• Eastbound and westbound SR-60 to southbound I-710 connectors

• Southbound Cesar Chavez Ave on-ramp

• Southbound 3rd Street on and off-ramp

• Southbound Whittier Blvd./Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramp

Some of the closures may start and end sooner than expected.

The weekend work is part of a larger, nearly 4-mile-long, $150 million freeway improvement project that is expected to be completed in 2022.