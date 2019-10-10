East Los Angeles -- The District Attorney has concluded that an L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy acted lawfully in the fatal shooting last year of an armed-man during a struggle with her partner.
Prosecutors declined to file charges against Deputy Jennifer Romero for fatally shooting 42-year-old Ivan Pena on Sept. 24, 2018 in the 3600 block of Meisner Street in the City Terrace section of East L.A.
Romero and her partner had stopped to investigate a parked Honda Accord with three people inside, including Pena. Officers said that Pena appeared to be drunk, and they saw several open containers of beer in the vehicle, according to a District Attorney report.
After being ordered to get out of the vehicle, Pena began struggling with Romero's partner and a gunshot was heard. After Pena pointed a gun at her, Romero opened fire, striking Pena as well as her partner.
Pena was pronounced dead at the scene. Romero's partner, John Strosnider, was treated for a bullet wound to his forearm.
Pena's gun and a fired shell case from the weapon was found near his body, according to the District Attorney.
Prosecutors concluded that “Romero’s use of deadly force was reasonable both in self-defense and to protect the life of her partner.”
The District Attorney said no further action would be taken on the case.
City News Service contributed to this report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.