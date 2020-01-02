EAST HOLLYWOOD - A man fell down a 40- to 50-foot hole at a construction site this morning, but he was pulled to safety and suffered what appeared to be only minor injuries.
The man fell around 8:30 a.m. at the construction site in the 1400 block of North Hobart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Responding crews used a pair of ropes to stabilize the man, who remained alert and talking to firefighters. Crews used a ventilation system to pump fresh air into the hole while they planned the rescue effort.
The man was pulled to safety at about 9:30 a.m.
The exact extent of his injuries was unknown, but the man was seen walking on his own when he was freed and a fire department spokeswoman said his injuries were not life-threatening.
The man was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.